Dun Dun! Here's How to Watch and Stream Law & Order Season 25

Fans will want to catch every gripping case from the milestone season of Law & Order.

Law & Order is back and it's celebrating a landmark Season 25.

How to Watch Watch the Season 25 premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, September 25 at 8/7c NBC and Peacock.

The series has been on air for a quarter century, quickly becoming a pillar of primetime and launching several must-see spin-offs. Law & Order's formula has maintained its multi-decade chokehold on audiences for a reason — the ripped-from-headlines cases and courtroom tension between the squad and unforgettable guest stars make each season a thrilling new chapter. And Season 25 is set to do it all again.

From Law & Order Season 25's dynamite ensemble cast to the fresh slate of cases on the horizon, there are plenty of reasons to tune in. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Season 25 of Law & Order.

Law & Order Season 25 premieres September 25 on NBC

The cast appears on Law & Order Season 25. Photo: NBC

Season 25 of Law & Order premieres Thursday, September 25, at 8/7c on NBC.

Ahead of the premiere event, watch the trailer for the return of all three Law & Order series, here.

What time do new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air? New episodes of Season 25 of Law & Order air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC. This fall on NBC, Law & Order Thursdays are stacked: Season 25 of Law & Order kicks off the lineup at 8/7c, followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9/8c, and concluding with Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10/9c.

Where to stream Law & Order Season 25

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) appear in Law & Order Season 24 Episode 18. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

For fans who miss the TV broadcast, fret not; you can stay caught up with Baxter, Brady, and the squad by streaming Law & Order episodes the day after they air on Peacock.

How to stream past seasons of Law & Order

DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) on Law & Order Season 23, Episode 5 "Last Dance." Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Need to catch up on past episodes of Law & Order ahead of the landmark season? Peacock is the perfect place for a marathon of all your favorite guest stars, courtroom showdowns, and criminal investigations.

Fans can watch Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock. Fans can also stream Seasons 5 through 10 on the Law & Order FAST channel on LG Channels, Pluto TV, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, and Xumo Play.

"We have a terrific cast," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid said after hopping aboard the long-running procedural in 2024. "It's still a Dick Wolf [series]: muscular, procedural, focused on topical stories and ethical and moral dilemmas. But I'd say, at the same time, we're trying to just dig a little bit deeper into the personal lives of our regulars and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."