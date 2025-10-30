Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

How to Watch Jurassic World Rebirth on Peacock Right Now

We've got some big news to share, and we do mean big: Jurassic World Rebirth, one of the biggest box office hits of 2025, featuring some of the biggest stars in the world (human and dinosaur alike), is now streaming on Peacock, one of the biggest and best streamers around!

And heck, as long as we're doling out big dino-sized news, it doesn't get much bigger than this: as of Saturday, November 1, in celebration of Jurassic World Rebirth streaming on Peacock, you'll get to satisfy all your Jurassic yearnings on the same streaming service, as every single Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie as well as a boatload of bonus content will be ripe for viewing on NBCU's robust streaming service.

Where is Jurassic World Rebirth streaming? As of Thursday, October 30, Jurassic World Rebirth is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein and more, the film was directed by Gareth Edwards, written by original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp, produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, and executive produced by Denis Stewart and original franchise mastermind, Steven Spielberg.

Where can you stream all the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies? Beginning Saturday, November 1, all seven films in the Jurassic World franchise, which has collectively earned over $6.7 billion at the global box office, will be available for streaming on Peacock: Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Jurassic World Rebirth.

What is Jurassic World Rebirth about?

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Taking place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, Rebirth launches a new era of Jurassic World films. Dinosaurs have found the majority of the planet to be ecologically unsuitable, and have flocked to isolated environments around the equator, with climates more suitable to the ones in which they originally flourished. That includes dinosaurs deemed too deadly for the original Jurassic Park, who were left behind at InGen's now abandoned island research facility.

Big deadly dinos apparently have dynamite DNA benefits that can be used for life-saving miracle drugs, so a crack covert extraction team led by Johansson's Zora Bennett is sent in to procure the goods. Granted, nabbing DNA from colossal dinosaurs across land, sea, and air proves to be quite challenging, and that's without accounting for the shocking discovery the team uncovers in the midst of their deadly mission.

What Jurassic World Rebirth bonus content is on Peacock?

Mosasaurus appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Like the epic film itself, Jurassic World Rebirth's collection of bonus content on Peacock, is, as you might expect, dino-sized as well.

Not only can you watch the blockbuster hit beginning October 30, but you'll also get to stream Peacock’s full Jurassic World Rebirth Collection of bonus content, which includes:

Alternate Opening

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Jurassic World Rebirth: Hatching a New Era

-A six-part documentary that takes from you from script to screen, featuring cast and crew uncovering the incredible filming locations, stunts, sound design, and practical & visual effects that brought Jurassic World Rebirth to life

-Journey to the most dangerous place on Earth in this 30-minute broadcast special that takes you deep behind-the-scenes for the launch of Jurassic World Rebirth. Join action superstar Scarlett Johansson, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Wicked star Jonathan Bailey, acclaimed director Gareth Edwards and more as they transport you from the soaring cliffs and wild mangroves of Thailand to the vast seas off the coast of Malta, revealing top-secret sets, stunts and yes, dinosaurs.

-The E! News coverage hosted by Erin Lim, featuring interviews with cast and other high-profile attendees.

-Get a victim’s firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.

-Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.

-Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie’s wide array of sounds.

-Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.

Jurassic World Rebirth isn’t the only new movie coming to Peacock in the coming weeks: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale drops November 7, Bob Odenkirk's Nobody 2 streams November 14, and The Bad Guys 2 will steal your heart beginning November 21.

Check out Jurassic World Rebirth's official movie site here.

