The blockbuster franchise returns with an all-new story that can only be seen on the big screen.

How to Watch Jurassic World Rebirth: Is it in Theaters or Streaming?

You can't keep a good dinosaur extinct for very long!

Just three years after the release of Jurassic World Dominion (stream it on Peacock alongside its five predecessors), the prehistoric franchise returns with Jurassic World Rebirth. The seventh chapter in the iconic blockbuster series was written by OG Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp and directed by sci-fi veteran Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One). Tying everything together was the man himself, Steven Spielberg, who returned to executive-produce under his Amblin banner.

“Most of my films have been secret attempts to make my own Jurassic Park film, sometimes more obviously than others,” Edwards said in a statement ahead of release.

Set five years after Dominion, Rebirth centers around a highly dangerous expedition to collect dino-DNA from InGen's hitherto unknown research and development facility on the jungle-heavy landmass of Ile Saint-Hubert. The complex was abandoned nearly two decades before after an unforeseen lab malfunction allowed the worst creation of all, the Frankenstein-ian Distortus Rex (a truly terrifying movie monster), to escape containment and start snacking on some scientists.

"Jurassic Park was presented as a family film, but I always thought of it as a horror film in a witness protection program pretending to be a family film,” Edwards explains. ”Jurassic Park is perfect pure cinema. You’re never going to get close to beating what Steven did with the original, and I never once thought I could. But I do hope we’ve made a film that’s worthy of it. Jurassic World Rebirth should feel as if Universal went into the vault and found a movie that they'd forgotten they'd made, a sequel to Jurassic Park from the nineties, with the vibe and style of the original."

How to watch Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth opens exclusively in theaters on Wednesday, July 2 by way of Universal Pictures. Tickets are on sale right here!

Is Jurassic World Rebirth available on streaming? No, the film can only be seen in theaters. With that said, you can expect Rebirth to make its streaming on Peacock when it eventually leaves theaters.

Like all of the movies before it, Jurassic World Rebirth is rated PG-13 (click here for more info).

Need a refresher? the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies are now streaming on Peacock.