We're Gonna Need a Bigger Screen! How to Watch Jaws in Theaters for Its 50th Anniversary

Jaws turns 50 this year, which means a chance to see it on the big screen again.

As you've no doubt heard by now, this year marks the 50th anniversary of Jaws, Steven Spielberg's blockbuster masterpiece about a New York island community terrorized by a massive shark.

The celebration of this milestone, which officially falls on June 20, has already begun in many ways, from new merch to an upcoming 50th anniversary 4K disc release for the film. And the celebration will also include the return of Jaws to the big-screen in lots of different venues around the country, so if you're itching to see the first summer blockbuster in a theater again, let's take a closer look at how you can make that happen.

Jaws returning to theaters to celebrate 50th Anniversary

As of this writing, there have already been a few special screenings of Jaws around the country. Back in April, the TCM Classic Movie Festival hosted a screening, and beginning on June 7 the Alamo Drafthouse reignited their "Jaws on the Water" tradition with special screenings in Leander, Texas. The "Jaws on the Water" screenings will continue on June 21, July 12, and July 26, but tickets are going fast, so if you're in Texas and want a spot, head to Alamo Drafthouse's website now. They're even hosting one special screening on June 21 in Martha's Vineyard, where the original film was shot.

Fortunately, those are far from the only screenings set for Jaws' 50th anniversary. NBCUniversal announced back in March that the film will return to theaters around the country on Labor Day weekend this year, with screenings beginning August 29 and continuing through September 4. Unfortunately, we don't yet have details on how many theaters are participating in this event, or when those tickets will go on sale, but if you want to see Jaws on the big screen this summer, this theatrical run is probably your best bet.

How to watch Jaws on Peacock and NBC

Quint (Robert Shaw), Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), and Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) appear in Jaws (1975). Photo: Universal Studios

In the meantime, though, you can certainly look forward to watching Jaws as many times as you want from the comfort of your couch. Beginning June 15, Jaws and its three sequels will all be streaming on Peacock. Streaming plans start as low as $7.99 per month. For more information, head over to Peacock and get started.

You can also catch NBC's 3-hour telecast of Jaws — featuring an introduction from Spielberg — on Friday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.