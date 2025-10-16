How to Watch No. 3 Indiana vs. Michigan State: Big Ten Football Exclusively on Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

One of the biggest surprises of the college football season returns home for a Big Ten matchup.

Fresh off one of the program’s biggest road wins in history, the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers are back at home this week for another Big Ten matchup. Here’s what fans need to know about the big game, where to watch it, and more.

Under second-year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana shocked the college football world a week ago by going on the road and knocking off Top 5 conference foe the Oregon Ducks — a team many experts considered (and still consider) a top contender for this year’s national championship — in a 30-20 game that the Hoosiers dominated on both sides of the line.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Fernando Mendoza, Indiana's Heisman Contender Quarterback

Indiana is back home this week looking to keep their unbeaten streak alive, this time against the struggling Michigan State Spartans, a Big Ten foe that has fallen on hard times in recent seasons as they look for their first conference win of the year.

Where to watch Michigan State vs. No. 3 Indiana The game this Saturday between Michigan State and Indiana will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET, and be played at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. It will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Khobie Martin #28 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs the ball during the NCAA game between the Indiana State Sycamores and Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2025 in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

What to know about Michigan State vs. Indiana

After making the College Football Playoff last season, anyone expecting Indiana to experience a fall off in performance this year has quickly been proven wrong. Indiana is undefeated behind junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a transfer from Cal who has quickly elevated Cignetti’s offense and played himself into a potential NFL draft pick and Heisman contender in the first half of this season.

Indiana’s defense is also one of the stingiest in the league, giving up no more than 20 points in any game this season.

As for Michigan State, the Spartans have dropped three games in a row and are looking to get their 3-3 record back on the right side for a late-season push for bowl eligibility.

Like any conference game, this one holds plenty of stakes, as even one conference loss could derail Indiana’s hopes to play for this year’s Big Ten title. Ohio State is still undefeated, and nine teams currently sit right in the mix at 2-1 in the conference standings, including USC, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Nebraska, Iowa, and even a resurgent UCLA, fresh off a shake-up of its coaching staff.

College football games to watch this weekend

University of Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, #14, during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on October 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler, #8, during a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on October 11, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times; Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire

NBC and Peacock will have three must-watch games this Saturday, led by the Top 25 face-off of historic rivals USC and Notre Dame, playing in primetime at 7:30 p.m. on NBC (and streaming on Peacock). Along with Michigan State vs. Indiana, Peacock will also exclusively stream Penn State vs. Iowa. Penn State parted ways with longtime coach James Franklin this week, and all eyes will be on the Nittany Lions to see if interim coach Terry Smith can right the ship. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. exclusively on Peacock.