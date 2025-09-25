How to Watch Indiana vs. Iowa - Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers are knocking on the door of an Associated Press Top 10 ranking after their biggest win of the college football season so far — an emphatic 63-10 stomping of then-No. 9 Illinois in prime time on NBC and Peacock's Big Ten Saturday Night last weekend.

Few fans expected head coach Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers to deliver that kind of lopsided victory against a ranked fellow Big Ten foe. But with another in-conference opponent on the schedule this weekend, Indiana will have a chance to keep stacking the quality wins as they hit the road to face the Iowa Hawkeyes — a team who might just be better than their present unranked standing suggests.

Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes: How to watch the game on Peacock

Quarterback Mark Gronowski #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle in the second half against safety Zeraun Daniel #38 of the Massachusetts Minutemen on September 13, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The Indiana Hoosiers will be the visiting team on Saturday, September 27, when they travel to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Peacock is the only place to catch the game live, with kickoff time set for 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on the streaming service.

NBC Sports’ Saturday slate of Big Ten college football action this weekend is just about as compelling as it gets. Following the Peacock-exclusive afternoon game between Indiana and Iowa, things move over to Penn State’s Happy Valley in prime time, where the No. 3-ranked Nittany Lions will host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Big Ten Saturday Night. In addition to streaming live on Peacock, the Oregon-Penn State game will also air on NBC with a kickoff time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to know about the Indiana vs. Iowa college football game

Omar Cooper Jr. #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs with the ball after a reception during a college football game against the Indiana State Sycamores on September 12, 2025 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo: Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With four games (and zero interceptions) under his belt, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is drawing early Heisman whispers, putting up video game-like offensive numbers against almost everyone the Hoosiers have played. Things aren’t too shabby on the defensive side, either; the 14 points that Indiana (4-0) allowed against Old Dominion in Week 1 remain the defense’s highest points-allowed showing to date — a signal that Cignetti’s squad doesn’t necessarily have to get into a track meet in order to win games.

Iowa (3-1) likes to run the ball, a consistent offensive approach of longtime Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (who’s in his 27th year this season). That might prove trickier than usual against Indiana, though, thanks to an unfortunate injury bug that will have leading rusher Jaziun Patterson and freshman RB Xavier Williams both sidelined on Saturday.

But despite the Hawkeyes’ run-first offensive approach, they have a big, proven passing talent under center in QB Mark Gronowski. The former South Dakota State starter won two FCS national championships before transferring to Iowa for 2025, and he has an absolute wall of blocking talent out in front of him (including 6’5" OT Beau Stephens — one of college football’s elite offensive linemen). What’s more, the Hawkeyes’ only 2025 loss was a close 16-13 stumble against undefeated Iowa State (No. 14) in Week 2 — which is a wordy way of saying that Iowa’s already been tested and, under Ferentz, knows how to face in-game adversity.

