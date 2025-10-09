Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Where to Stream How to Train Your Dragon This Weekend

The 2025 reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon is soaring to Peacock this weekend, flying DreamWorks Animation’s very first live action movie straight from its recent theatrical run to small screens nationwide.

Based on the beloved, family-friendly animated classic of the same name from 2010, How to Train Your Dragon (or HTTYD for short) unites Hiccup — the movie’s adorable underdog human hero — with his not-so-scary fire-breathing dragon pal, Toothless. First-timers and fans of the original film flocked to theaters to catch the remake’s summertime release back in June, as the joint production from DreamWorks and Universal Pictures hoarded more than $635 million at the global box office.

When can you stream How to Train Your Dragon on Peacock? Keep scrolling for details!

When does How to Train Your Dragon premiere on Peacock? DreamWorks’ enchanting live action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon arrives on Peacock beginning Friday, October 10.

Hiccup (Mason Thames) and his Night Fury dragon, Toothless, appear in How to Train Your Dragon (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon’s Peacock premiere marks its streaming platform debut, bringing together an ensemble cast that features a stellar assembly of new-to-the-franchise faces alongside returning fan favorite Gerard Butler (as Hiccup’s father, Stoick the Vast — the same role he voiced in the animated original).

Mason Thames (The Black Phone) steps into the main role as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (aka Hiccup), alongside a cast that includes Nico Parker (as Hiccup’s love interest Astrid), Gabriel Howell (as Snotlout Jorgenson), Julian Dennison (Fishlegs Ingerman), Bronwyn James (Ruffnut Thorston), Harry Trevaldwyn (Tuffnut Thorston), Peter Serafinowicz (Spitelout Jorgenson), and Nick Frost (Gobber the Belch).

Staying true to the fantastical spirit of its animated predecessor, the new movie was written and directed by Dean DeBlois (who also co-wrote and co-directed the original 2010 film). The story unfolds on the fictional Isle of Berk, where Hiccup resolves to break an age-old cycle of warfare between dragons and their human antagonists. Forging an unlikely bond with Toothless the dragon, Hiccup and Astrid banish an ancient evil that threatens the entire isle — all while proving that it’s possible to overcome every obstacle through friendship and bravery.

How to Train Your Dragon bonus features

In addition to the feature film itself, Peacock is also bundling in a treasure trove of HTTYD bonus content — including an awesome gag reel, loads of behind-the-scenes shorts on the making of the film, and special peeks at deleted scenes. Check out the complete listing of bonus features here!

To top it all off, all three films in the full HTTYD animated trilogy — How to Train Your Dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) — are all streaming on Peacock in October.

