How to Watch Every Episode of Happy’s Place Season 2 (DETAILS)

Season 2 of Happy's Place is here, and Reba McEntire is back alongside the sitcom's hilarious cast for another round of laughs.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

You never know what mess McEntire's Bobbie will have to clean up next at Happy's Place. If you've found yourself wondering, "Is Happy’s Place a spinoff of Reba?" that's likely due to many nostalgic Reba reunions that have taken place inside the Knoxville tavern. While Happy's Place isn't a spinoff, the NBC sitcom hails from many of the same creative minds who gifted audiences with Reba, delivering much of the same heart and hilarity as McEntire's smash sitcom.

McEntire is joined at Happy's Place by Reba alum Melissa Peterman, as well as Rex Linn, Belissa Escobedo, Tokala Black Elk, and Pablo Castelblanco, not to mention a hysterical lineup of guest stars who shake things up at the Knoxville pub.

Here's everything to know about how you can watch Season 2 of the hit NBC sitcom.

How to watch Happy's Place Season 2

The cast of Happy's Place appear on Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Happy's Place Season 2 premieres on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC.

The official logline reads: "In Season 2, Happy’s Place reopens its doors, and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern. Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you're born into, but it’s the people that stand beside you, even in the workplace."

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 4 "Fish Fry Monday". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

When do new episodes of Happy Place Season 2 air? New episodes of Happy's Place Season 2 air on Friday nights at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Season 2 will be jam-packed with hilarious guest stars

Steve Howey (Danny), Reba McEntire (Bobbie), Melissa Peterman (Gabby) during Happy's Place , "Ho-Ho-Howey" ep Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

You never know who will stroll into Happy's Place next, and just like Season 1 of the NBC sitcom, Season 2 is ready to serve up more side-splitting guest stars. NBC has confirmed Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri will all guest star on Season 2 of Happy's Place. The Reba reunions will keep coming as McEntire's former on-screen daughter, JoAnna García Swisher, makes her way to Happy's Place in Season 2.

"When we were talking about guest cast, of course, a lot of people who work on this show worked on the Reba show," McEntire told NBC Insider in a November interview. "And so when we were talking about guest cast, we, of course, wanted our family from the Reba show to come over. And we had Steve Howey and Chris Rich [in Season 1], and then to have Joanna on [Season 2] was, oh my gosh, so much fun. And it was just like stepping back to the early 2000s, and getting to play and have fun again."

McEntire's co-star Escobedo echoed this sentiment in a January 2025 interview. “It feels like… being part of a resurgence of sitcom television, and that’s very special, and so I’m feeling so lucky,” Escobedo told NBC Insider. “Reba is an angel, so it’s awesome to go to work every day and have it be her at the forefront.”

During her chat with NBC Insider, McEntire called Season 2 of Happy's Place a "good emotional rollercoaster" as the tavern's staff takes viewers on a wild ride. "You’ll just laugh, and then the next scene, it’s like, 'Oh my gosh, my heart’s been torn out,'" McEntire gushed. "And it’s just wonderful writing. Just love it. We can sink our teeth into it."

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka