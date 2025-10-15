How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 8 on NBC & Peacock: Fulham vs Arsenal & More

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Cottagers host the Gunners at Craven Cottage as England’s top flight rolls into its eighth week on NBC and Peacock.

After a brief pause to allow its players to participate in FIFA-mandated international play for their home countries, the 2025-2026 Premier League season is back and ready to tackle its eighth round of competition this weekend. Anchored by a fiery London derby between Fulham and Arsenal, all the pitch-perfect play will be available across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC.com.

Prior to the break, Newcastle shut out Nottingham Forest 2-0, and Chelsea’s stellar midfield helped the Blues eclipse Liverpool 2-1, opening the door for Arsenal to subsequently claim the top spot after the Gunners downed West Ham. Mason Mount’s early goal at Old Trafford illustrated why Man United need to get on the board first, and Thomas Frank guided Tottenham in a defensive strategy that neutralized Leeds’ firepower in a 2-1 win for the Spurs. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are now unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, after defeating Burnley at home; Jack Grealish continues to be Everton’s hero; and Antoine Semenyo dazzled for the Cherries in their 3-1 win over Fulham.

With anticipation building ahead of the EPL’s return to competition, Matchweek 8 is set to be nothing short of action-packed. But before we take a look at the upcoming match storylines, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 8, including Fulham vs. Arsenal on NBC and Peacock

You can catch all of the Premier League action from Matchweek 8 across NBC, NBC.com, USA Network and Peacock. Matches start at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Saturday, October 18

7:30 a.m. ET: Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea — USA Network — NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United — USA Network — NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Leeds United — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Everton — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock

12:30 p.m. ET: Fulham vs. Arsenal — NBC — NBC.com

Sunday, October 19

9 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — USA Network — NBC.com

11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester United — USA Network — NBC.com

Monday, October 20

3 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Brentford — USA Network — NBC.com

Storylines for Premier League Matchweek 8

Though it seemed like Arsenal would continue to idle in Liverpool’s shadow, Mikel Arteta’s squad now looks like the team to beat. That said, their match against Fulham on NBC presents a formidable test as the Cottagers are unbeaten at home.

Following the weekend opener, coverage switches to Peacock for a 10 a.m. quartet of hotly contested matches. Leeds look to stay out of the relegation zone when they visit a struggling Burnley side at Turf Moor. Crystal Palace faces a tall task when they lock horns with Bournemouth, who are riding a 3-1 victory against Fulham. Meanwhile, Everton goes on the road to face a stout Man City side that haven’t dropped a match since August. And the last-place Wolves are still seeking their first league victory; despite numerous injuries for the home team, Sunderland aims to keep Vitor Pereira’s team out of the win column.

If one squad needs to right the ship this weekend, it’s oddly Liverpool in their Sunday clash against the Red Devils. Once thought to be impervious, the Reds have now lost three in a row – a career first for Arne Slot. But a win is far from guaranteed as Liverpool welcomes a Man United squad that are out to prove they’re progressing under Ruben Amorim far more than people give them credit for.