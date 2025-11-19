How to Watch English Premiere League Matchweek 12: Newcastle vs. Man City & More!

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Magpies host the Citizens at St. James' Park as England’s top flight rolls into its 12th week on NBC and Peacock.

After a short international break for World Cup qualifiers, the 2025-2026 Premier League returns to action this weekend, headlined by a much anticipated contest between Newcastle and Manchester City. Even with a near 70% win percentage on their home turf, Eddie Howe and the 14th-place Magpies have their work cut out for them against the Sky Blues, who sit one spot behind league leaders Arsenal. The atmosphere at St. James Park will be nothing short of electric, and footy fans can catch all the pitch-perfect play from that clash and nine others across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Prior to the hiatus, Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1,000th match as a manager in style with Man City’s emphatic 3-0 shutout over rivals Liverpool, while first-place Arsenal dropped a pair of goals for the first time this season in their draw against Sunderland. Man United and Tottenham neutralized each other’s attacks in their bitter 2-2 battle, and Aston Villa notched a statement win over the Cherries. Chelsea moved into third but, considering only six points separate the Citizens in second place from 12th-place Brentford, the hunt for the title is only heating up.

Still, as thrilling as last the last round was, the league’s return on NBC after this year’s final international window is the type of must-see action footy fans crave. But before we dive into match storylines, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 12, including Newcastle vs. Man City on NBC & Peacock

Newcastle United's Dan Burn challenges Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard during the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Gtech Community Stadium on November 9, 2025 in Brentford, England. Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport via Getty Images

You can catch all of the Premier League action from Matchweek 12 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. The weekend kicks off early Saturday at Turf Moor with Burnley hosting Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET. And after two fixtures Sunday, the Red Devils face Everton during a Monday encore.

Saturday, November 22

7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Chelsea — USA — NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United — USA — NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Sunderland — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock

12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City — NBC — Peacock

Sunday, November 23

9 a.m. ET: Leeds vs. Aston Villa — USA — NBC.com

11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock

Monday, November 24

3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton — USA — NBC.com

Storylines for Premier League Matchweek 12

Nico Gonzalez of Manchester City celebrates scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on November 9, 2025 in Manchester, England. Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Burnley hosts Chelsea to kick the weekend off. Treading water near the relegation zone, 17th-place Burnley have struggled at home, losing half of their last six matches at Turf Moor, while Chelsea’s resilience on the road has lifted the Blues to third place with four wins in their last six away contests.

Coverage then switches to Peacock for a five-course, pre-Thanksgiving feast, starting with Brighton and Brentford’s clash at Amex Stadium. Sitting 11 and 12 on the table, this will be a fierce showdown between two evenly matched teams. The Seagulls have the confidence of playing at home, but Brentford has knocked off both Liverpool and Man United this campaign, thanks to sharp transitional play and set pieces.

Elsewhere, fourth-place Sunderland visits Fulham, whose disappointing stretch cost them five of their last seven matches in all competitions. Sunderland, on the other hand, have been a fun surprise, dropping only two of their 11 league fixtures this season. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about the winless Wolves, who’ll face a formidable Crystal Palace side that thrashed the Reds 3-0 three weeks ago in the EFL Cup.

That defeat and their 3-0 collapse to Man City surely continue to keep Arne Slot up at night. Still, Liverpool can regain balance and restore Mohamed Salah to form this weekend when they host Nottingham Forest at Anfield. It’ll be a “tricky” challenge as the Trees have lived up to their nickname under new manager Sean Dyche, but one from which Slot could harness lasting momentum.

In Saturday’s marquee match between Newcastle and Man City on NBC and Peacock, Eddie Howe’s under pressure at home to prevent the Magpies from slipping into the dreaded relegation zone – only two points away. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland’s sublime scoring has propelled City to within just two points of Arsenal. Guardiola’s troops will be heading into battle with history on their side as the Citizens haven’t lost a Premier League game to Newcastle since 2019

After Sunday’s opening match between Leeds and Aston Villa, Arsenal locks horns with Tottenham on Peacock. It’ll be a “set-piece derby” as Arsenal has scored the most set-piece goals, while no team has conceded fewer goals this year than the Spurs.

Footy fans get an encore on Monday as seventh-place Man United hosts Everton. In addition to winning five of their last six against the Toffees, the Red Devils have been dominant at Old Trafford, while Everton continues to struggle on the road, dropping four of their last six away matches.

