How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sunday Night Football on NBC

We're into the second half of the NFL season at this point, which means everyone is looking ahead to the postseason. Who will lead the pack, who will squeak by with a Wild Card berth, and who will be left out in the cold? These are the questions the NFL will answer in the coming weeks.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The looming playoffs also mean that the teams sitting on top of their respective divisions are facing extra pressure now, as they battle for home field advantage in the postseason and do their best to assert themselves over their rivals. This week, Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock features exactly that kind of competition, as two of the best teams in the NFC face off in what could be a preview of this year's NFC Championship game. Of course, that's only if both clubs keep winning.

Let's take a closer look at this week's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.

RELATED: Who Are the Oldest and Youngest NFL Players in the 2025 Season?

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football

Jared Goff, #16, of the Detroit Lions warms up and passes the ball before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on October 20, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Lions (6-3) are on the road this week to face the Eagles (7-2) live from Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia. The Sunday Night Football broadcast starts at 8:20 p.m. ET, but the coverage actually begins earlier with a special Football Night in America live from Philadelphia. You can catch that coverage, featuring a recap of the day's games and a look ahead to the Sunday night matchup, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

And as always, the game will be brought to you live on both NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Who Are the Backup Quarterbacks for Every NFL Team? Everything to Know

What to watch for in the Lions vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football game

Darius Muasau #53 of the New York Giants tackles Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's a battle between two division leaders, as the Lions sit atop the NFC North and the Eagles are dominating the NFC East. At the helm for each offense is a great quarterback performance, as Jalen Hurts enters this week with the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the league, with just one pick thrown through nine games. Meanwhile in Detroit, Jared Goff has thrown 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions, so both QBs are getting it done with minimal mistakes.

The rushing attack, led by Jahmyr Gibbs for the Lions and Saquon Barkley for the Eagles, is also solid, and the Eagles get the advantage of a hometown crowd to keep their three-game winning streak going. The home field makes the Eagles a slight favorite, but the difference-maker for the Lions could be their pass rush. With edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson back and healthy, the Lions are third in the league in total sacks, with 30 so far, and Hutchinson himself has recorded seven sacks across nine games. Pit that rush against the Eagles, who've had issues with offensive line injuries this season, especially at center, and you've got a potential weak spot that could even out this game.

Whoever wins, both of these teams look primed to make a postseason run. The Eagles are aiming for back-to-back Super Bowls, while the Lions are still gunning for their franchise's first appearance in the Big Game. This SNF matchup should be a classic, not to mention an exciting preview of what's to come this winter.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!