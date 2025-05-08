Watch the First 20 Minutes of Destination X, a Wild New Travel Competition Series, Right Here

The GPS is turned off as players scramble to figure out where in the world they are in Destination X.

Where the "X" are we? That's the question on every contestant's mind on Destination X, the new travel competition adventure coming to NBC on May 27.

In the series, 12 “blindfolded” contestants try to crack the code on where they are in Europe based on clues and challenges dreamt up by host extraordinaire (and executive producer) Jeffrey Dean Morgan. A sneak peek at the first 20 minutes of the premiere episode gives viewers a glimpse at the players and the first challenge. But it also serves another important purpose: We learn the game's elaborate rules.

“I’ve got a bit of a reputation for being a mischief maker,” our host warns the contestants. He explains they’ll be “deprived of their senses. They’ll only see what I want them to see.” The goal of the game, he says, is to answer one simple question: “Where the hell am I?”

From the blinders that the players wear to the thrilling experiential challenges, everything is controlled by Jeffrey. The actor is best known for his role as the diabolical yet charming Negan in The Walking Dead TV series, and judging by this preview — where he swoops in on a motorcycle to greet contestants on an airport tarmac — he promises to bring that same swagger to Destination X.

The series kicks off with a warm-up challenge that allows the 12 travelers to size each other up and compete for the first clue...

The Rules of Destination X

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Matteo Graia/NBC

The outside world is off-limits as the group travels throughout Europe in a blacked-out Destination X bus, which they can’t leave without special goggles that turn into blinders with the flip of a switch.

The players are released from the bus at various spots along the way to compete in physical and mental challenges designed to shed light on where they’re headed, or even which country they’re in. It’s easier said than done: The group, which includes hard-charging attorneys and reality show veterans, appeared completely clueless in the preview when they found themselves at the bottom of an ancient subterranean ruin.

The goal of each episode is to correctly place an X on a map in the bus’s “map room” after returning from the challenge. Whoever puts the X furthest away from "Destination X" will be sent packing. On the other hand, if contestants gather all the clues in the challenge, they can avoid the map room altogether — and get one step closer to the chance to win $250,000.