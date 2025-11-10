Where to Watch Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings: NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Apart from the chance to watch a doubleheader featuring some of the greatest athletes in the world, the beauty of the NBA on NBC's Coast 2 Coast Tuesdays is right there in the name. It's a programming block that often quite literally goes coast to coast across the United States, bringing NBA fans the best of the Eastern and Western Conferences in one night.

This week, the Coast 2 Coast doubleheader kicks off in the East with a showdown between the Celtics and the 76ers, but it ends all the way on the other side of the continent, as the Nuggets head to Sacramento to face the Kings. Let's take a closer look at how to watch the games on NBC and Peacock.

Nuggets vs. Kings: How to watch NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock After the Celtics and the 76ers wrap up their matchup, you can stay tuned in to NBC to watch the Nuggets take on the Kings. The broadcast is set to start at 11 p.m. ET, so stay up late with the NBC Sports broadcast team and have a great time. And as always, NBA on NBC's Coast 2 Coast Tuesdays will also stream live on Peacock.

So, what can we expect from the Nuggets/Kings game? Well, first and foremost, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is on a roll. He's already tied the record for most consecutive triple-doubles to start the season with four, and he seems on pace to push himself to another all-time great season that could lead to consideration for his fourth league MVP award. He's currently averaging a triple-double, so he's dangerous as ever as his NBA career heads into double digit seasons.

Because of Jokic and the depth of the Nuggets roster, Denver is the clear favorite in this contest. They've already beaten Sacramento once this season, and they've been pretty consistent over the last few weeks. Still, don't count the Kings out, especially at home. On paper the Nuggets are the more efficient scorers and the better rebounders, but Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and the Kings are still capable of making magic in front of their home crowd. Whoever comes out on top, you won't want to miss this one.

