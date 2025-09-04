How to Watch Boston College at Michigan State on NBC & Peacock

Is it too early in the still-young college football season to call this weekend’s cross-conference showdown between Michigan State and Boston College a battle between undefeated teams? Maybe, but then again, each 1-0 squad comes into this weekend's matchup with something to prove, particularly after jump-starting a home-and-home rivalry last year with a close game that Boston College won on their home turf.

However you script the storylines, this Saturday night, the Michigan State Spartans of the Big Ten Conference will play host to the Boston College Eagles of the Atlantic Coast Conference in a prime time rematch that’ll be televised live on NBC and Peacock. It’s only the sixth time these two teams have met in their storied programs’ long histories… but in the wake of the Eagles’ 23-19 victory last season, there’s a memorable new chapter just waiting to be written.

How can you watch Boston College vs. Michigan State on NBC and Peacock's Big Ten Saturday Night? Boston College heads to East Lansing on Saturday, September 6, to face Michigan State as this week’s featured prime time matchup on Big Ten Saturday Night. Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports presenting the game live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

On the call will be NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast crew, led by Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (analyst) in the booth, plus Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sidelines and Terry McAulay serving up expert rules analysis.

NBC Sports’ pregame studio show, Big Ten College Countdown, will get things started at 7 p.m. ET across both NBC and Peacock. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio, alongside college football insider Nicole Auerbach, and analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry. Jordan Cornette also will be live on site from Spartan Stadium with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson.

Boston College Eagles vs. Michigan State Spartans: What to watch for

Michigan State, of course, is repping the Big Ten portion of this seldom-played cross-conference matchup, while Boston College hails from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Both teams enter the weekend sporting undefeated 1-0 records. Michigan State aced their home season opener against Western Michigan last week by a comfortable 23-6 margin, while Boston College sent Fordham packing with a blistering 66-10 home win to kick things off in Week 1.

The Eagles are entering their second year under head coach Bill O’Brien, who left a short stint as a New England Patriots assistant coach after previously serving under Nick Saban as offensive coordinator at Alabama. That’s a long-winded way of saying there’s a little Crimson Tide DNA in the Eagles’ current offensive setup: New BC quarterback Dylan Lonergan is an Alabama transfer, and tossed four touchdown passes against Fordham last week in the Eagles’ high-scoring season opener.

Michigan State enters 2025 with a second-year head coach too, with Jonathan Smith looking to improve on the Spartans’ disappointing 5-7 record last season. With QB Aidan Chiles under center for the second year in a row, the Spartans erupted for 23 first-half points in last week’s win over Western Michigan before going scoreless after halftime. Credit a solid running game for Sparty’s explosive half of Week 1 football: Sophomore RB Makhi Frazier averaged 7.3 yards per carry while breaking loose for 103 yards and a touchdown in Michigan State’s first game of 2025.

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup between Boston College and Michigan State is just half of the Saturday's college football doubleheader on Peacock. At 3:30 p.m. ET, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will play host to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in a streaming-exclusive game that can only be seen on Peacock.

