How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills: Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock

Trump Says "Everything Would Die" Without the United States

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

It’s a clash of hard-hitting AFC powers as Sunday Night Football kicks off Week 1 of the NFL season.

The preseason is over, the turf is perfectly prepped, and all across America, NFL fan passions that have lain dormant since January are about to rumble back to energized life. Yep, Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season has officially arrived at last — which of course means another season of incredible featured matchups in prime time on Sunday Night Football.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

SNF kicks off its 20th season owning an amazing 14-year streak as America’s most-watched prime time broadcast — and matchups like the Week 1 showdown that awaits fans on Sunday, September 4 are a big, big reason why. In a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round of last season’s NFL Playoffs, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the season's first full weekend of Sunday Night Football.

RELATED: Who Are the Starting Quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Season?

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Sunday Night Football: How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills on NBC and Peacock The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 4 in a Sunday Night Football broadcast that will kick off on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Week 1 matchup will unfold on the Bills’ home turf at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, with Football Night in America preceding NBC Sports’ live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Which Teams Are in the NFC and AFC? How Do NFL Divisions Work? Everything to Know

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills: What to Watch for in Week 1

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens is hit by Josh Allen #41 and Foyesade Oluokun #23 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Bills finished atop the AFC East last season with a 13-4 regular season record, while the Ravens owned the AFC North with a regular season record of 12-5. With oodles of returning talent and experience all over the field for Sunday’s matchup, there’s no reason to think each team won’t be eyeing a realistic chance to surge even deeper into the NFL Playoffs as the 2025 season gets underway.

The Ravens and Bills claimed two of the AFC’s four top spots in the 2024 season, eventually settling things face-to-face in the Divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Buffalo won that epic contest in a close 27-25 victory that sent them to the AFC Championship game, where they fell by an oh-so-close 32-29 margin to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expect veteran consistency, loads of Pro Bowl talent, and intense physicality as two of the NFL’s most hard-hitting teams break the huddle to start the 2025 season. Head Coach John Harbaugh returns for his 18th season to direct a potent Baltimore squad led by dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson, relentless running back Derrick Henry, and a ferocious defense featuring LB Roquan Smith, CB Marlon Humphrey, and star safety Kyle Hamilton.

Bills QB Josh Allen will bring his precision passing (and evasive scrambling) skills to a 2025 Buffalo squad led by Head Coach Sean McDermott, who’s beginning his ninth year. Offensive weapons abound in the form of WR Khalil Shakir — who proved last season he can fill the big shoes left by former downfield Bills standout Stefon Diggs — while RB James Cook and newcomer WR Elijah Moore round out skill positions behind a bruising offensive line led by Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins.

RELATED: All the Rule Changes in the 2025-2026 NFL Season: Kickoff, Instant Replay & More Explained

How to subscribe to Peacock

NBC Sports is loaded with football action in 2025, featuring weekly Sunday Night Football NFL matchups across both NBC and Peacock, as well as playing host to the biggest NFL spectacle of them all: Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026.

NBC and Peacock are also the place to catch a season-long slate of Big Ten and Notre Dame college football games — including some exclusive to Peacock — plus a stacked schedule filled with NBA basketball when the NBA returns to NBC beginning this October.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!