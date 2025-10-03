Karl-Anthony Towns Shares His Thoughts on His NBA Nicknames, Trades Knicks Jersey with Jimmy

How to Watch and Stream 2025 NBA Preseason Games Exclusively on Peacock

The 2025-2026 NBA season officially tips off later this month, but if you’re jonesing for some early hoops action, all your favorite teams are already hitting the court for some preseason action to tune-up before the real season starts on October 21 on NBC and Peacock.

In total, NBA teams will play in 65 preseason games through the first half of October, all leading up to the doubleheader regular season tip off on Tuesday, October 21 on NBC and Peacock that will pit the Houston Rockets against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles.

But before that, Peacock is also the exclusive home to a couple of preseason games featuring some of the biggest names in the league.

Peacock’s NBA Preseason Schedule

Tuesday, October 7 at 7 p.m.: Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Tuesday, October 14 at 8 p.m.: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

On Tuesday, October 7, NBA fans can catch a primetime preseason game with the Chicago Bulls making the trip to Cleveland to face off with the Cavaliers. A week later, on Tuesday, October 14, viewers can see the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Milwaukee Bucks. It’ll give fans a sneak peek at the star players like OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo who are poised for huge seasons this year, and an early feel for what it’ll be like to have the NBA back on NBC Sports.

Of course, that’s all just an appetizer to the regular season action to come as the NBA on NBC makes its triumphant return across NBC and Peacock this year. Peacock will be home to exclusive NBA games every Monday night, while NBC will air exclusive live games every Tuesday. Much like the NBA on NBC heyday of the 1990s, NBC and Peacock will be home to some of the biggest games all season long.

Full NBA 2025 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 2

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks, 12 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 11 a.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5

Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 6

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (on Peacock)

Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets, 8 a.m.

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 a.m.

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 3 p.m.

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 13

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks, 6 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Washington Wizards at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (on Peacock)

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.