American Ninja Warrior's Season 17 Finale Airs Tonight on NBC — All the Details You Need

The competition has been fierce, the obstacles daunting, and now, the finish line is in sight for the Season 17 finale of American Ninja Warrior.

After weeks of jaw-dropping runs and heart-wrenching wipeouts, the stage is set for the ultimate test of strength, speed, and strategy. For fans who have followed every leap and swing this summer, the last chapter promises to deliver the heat as the Season 17 bracket-style championship concludes. The head-to-head races have kept the Ninjas on their toes, and as they continue to soar through the bracket, they'll have little room for error if they want to beat the competition and land on top.

Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman have seen some larger-than-life performances thanks to the new high-stakes races, and now, a winner will be finally be crowned champion.

"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," Iseman told NBC Insider. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."

Who will claim the title of Season 17 champion? Find out when and where to watch the Season 17 finale of American Ninja Warrior, below.

Where can you watch the Season 17 American Ninja Warrior finale? After several weeks of grueling head-to-head Final races, the bracket kicked off on August 18 and will conclude tonight, August 25, at 8/7c p.m. on NBC. The Season 17 finale will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

How can I watch old episodes of American Ninja Warrior? Fans can stream every episode of ANW — and stay caught up on the Season 17 competition — on Peacock.

How the Season 17 ANW Finals work

Season 17's brand-new Finals format has had viewers on the edge of their seats thanks to the head-to-head races between Ninjas. As Coaches duke it out against trainees, seasoned veterans face new-coming Ninjas, and family faces family, emotions have been high while the stakes have been even higher.

The format change has not only intensified the competition but also made every single run matter. Winning ANW is not just about conquering the obstacle course anymore. The winning Ninja will need to conquer the course faster than their competition — and each of these finalists have been gunning for glory.

"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks," Iseman told NBC Insider while speaking to the new Finals format. "This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past... We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."