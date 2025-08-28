How to Watch American Ninja Warrior's 2025 Women's Championship

You won't want to miss Ninja Nation's fiercest ladies showing up to claim the 2025 title.

American Ninja Warrior is gearing up for an exciting Women's Championship special, airing on NBC Monday, September 1.

How to Watch Watch American Ninja Warrior on NBC and Peacock.

This special follows the Season 17 finale, which concluded on August 25 with 19-year-old Kai Beckstrand claiming the win and $250,000 grand prize. Beckstrand dominated the bracket-style, head-to-head Finals format — which brought more suspense to the already-difficult obstacle course. And now, ANW is delivering an adrenaline-fueled Women's Championship, spotlighting the league's fiercest female athletes in a high-stakes showdown that promises thrills.

Like the Season 17 competition, the Women's Championship will feature head-to-head races as the show's top female athletes duke it out for the honor of becoming the 2025 champion.

Where to watch the ANW Women's Championship

Addy Herman appears on American Ninja Warrior Season 15 Episode 14 “Las Vegas Finals". Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

The fifth annual American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship special will air on Monday, September 1 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock. As usual, hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall will weigh in on all the action.

RELATED: American Ninja Warrior Has Been Renewed for Season 18: Details

RELATED: Addy Herman Says Her ANW Women's Championship Victory Was "Unbelievable"

Reigning Women's Champ Addy Herman ALMOST Makes It to the Buzzer | American Ninja Warrior | NBC

How does the ANW Women's Championship work? Sixteen elite Ninjas will compete on the world's toughest obstacle course, with head-to-head races determining the winner of this year's championship. In May 2024, former winner Addy Herman spoke to NBC Insider about the joys of competing in the ANW Women's Championship, referring to her victory as a "dream come true." "It was crazy, the buildup from last season to this season was just unbelievable," Herman said. "It was really a dream come true because I had come so close the season before on the Women's Championship. To then be able to relive that moment and get my redemption, it was just the best moment of my entire life."

ANW host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider about working on the show, "I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this. Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."

RELATED: Jay Lewis Found Community, Competition, & a Girlfriend on American Ninja Warrior