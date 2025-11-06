How to Watch Sarah Snook & Dakota Fanning's All Her Fault, Based on the Thrilling Book

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The time has come to find out what happened to Milo Irvine in Peacock's All Her Fault.

The eight episode miniseries, based on the popular 2021 novel of the same name by Irish author Andrea Mara, follows the events that unfold after a 5-year-old boy is seemingly kidnapped. Sarah Snook plays Milo's mother, Marissa Irvine, who is shocked and panicked when she arrives to pick her son up from a playdate and he isn't there. Not only that: The older woman who lives in the house has never seen nor heard of him, or of the child he was supposed to be playing with.

RELATED: The All Her Fault Cast and the Characters They Play

In fact, Jacob — the kid he was supposed to be playing with — is at another playdate, and Jacob's mother Jenny (Dakota Fanning) swears she never scheduled a hangout between Jacob and Milo. To top it all off, the number that texted Marissa the address is now disconnected, leaving Marissa, her husband Peter Irvine (Jake Lacy), the community, and the police baffled.

What unfolds is a tangled web of family secrets and long-simmering tension between seemingly happily couples and close friends, starring an awesome cast of familiar faces and breakout stars. You won't believe where this Chicago-set mystery is about to take you, and you can watch the entire series right now.

How to watch Peacock's All Her Fault

All eight episodes of the new drama — Snook's first live action TV role since Succession — are now streaming on Peacock as of November 6.

Peter (Jake Lacy), Marissa (Sarah Snook), and Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Before, during, and after your binge, NBC Insider has the answers to all your questions about the gripping new show, which also stars Sophia Lillis, Micheal Peña, Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis, Daniel Monks, and Duke McCloud as little Milo.

Here's some reading to get you started, and be sure to come back when you've seen the ending, after you've picked your jaw up off the floor.

