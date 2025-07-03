NBC and Peacock would love to take you on a lovely little tour of France.

How to Watch & Stream All 21 Stages of the 2025 Tour de France on NBC and Peacock

There really is no better way to see the French countryside than on a bike. And there's really no easier way to that than by letting other people far more qualified do the actual cycling.

All month long, the NBC family of networks is giving you just that opportunity by broadcasting the entirety of the world's most famous cycling race, the Tour de France. Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into all 21 stages, covering approximately 2,075 miles, of “La Grande Boucle,” as they say in France.

RELATED: New on Peacock in July 2025: Poker Face, Drop, Twisted Metal, Love Island & More

NBC and Peacock broadcasting all 21 stages of the Tour de France

Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 21 a 33.7km individual time trial from Monaco to Nice on July 21, 2024 in Nice, France. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Via Peacock and select coverage on NBC, NBC Sports will present all 21 stages of the 112th Tour de France, beginning with the first stage, Le Grand Départ from Lille-Nord de France, this Saturday, July 5 at 6:30 a.m. ET, and ending July 27 at 9:30 a.m. ET with the final stage along the Champs-Élysées in Paris (last year’s final stage was moved to Nice due to the 2024 Paris Olympics). This year marks the first time since 2020 that the Tour will take place exclusively in France.

As if 21 stages of prime cycling isn’t enough, Peacock is also streaming daily Tour de France pre-stage and post-stage shows, the latter of which, The Move, will be hosted by former champion Lance Armstrong. Peacock is also offering full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet (what are you waiting for?!), NBC is also presenting live coverage of Stage 1 of the Tour de France on July 5, and the penultimate Stage 20 on July 26 at 8 a.m. ET. You can also catch encore coverage of Stage 15 (July 20), Stage 20 (July 26), and the final Stage 21 (July 27) at 2 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2025 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard lead GC contenders

This year’s coverage will be better than ever, spearheaded by play-by-play caller Phil Liggett, aka the “Voice of Cycling,” who will be calling his 53rd Tour de France. He’ll be on-site at each stage, alongside analyst Bob Roll, and reporters Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Christian Vande Velde.

The broadcast will also include “Team Radio” audio, featuring clips of communications between team directors and their riders throughout the race. NBC Sports will also utilize the state-of-the-art “virtual” graphics Telestrator, delivering augmented reality cyclist graphics that commentators can move and analyze, alongside interactive maps tracking riders in real time and highlighting each stage’s specific terrain profile. You’ll also get to ride along via motorcycle with Vande Velde, who’ll have a camera focused on him as he offers updates straight from the action.

Other broadcast elements include real-time data highlighting course gradients and rider speeds of both the leaders and the peloton, updated graphics that allow for easy identification and focus on particular riders, and exclusive profiles on teams and riders.

Who are the cyclists to watch in the 2025 Tour de France?

A general view of the peloton competing during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023, Stage 6 a 122.1km stage from Albi to Blagnac / #UCIWWT / on July 28, 2023 in Blagnac, France. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

While the whole field is littered with elite cyclists, this year’s Tour de France certainly has its favorites expected to compete for that coveted yellow jersey. First and foremost, you have to look at the rivalry between three-time and defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia and two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) of Denmark, who have combined to win the last five Tour de France titles.

That’s not to say others don’t stand a chance though, as Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) of Belgium, Primož Roglič (Red Bull BORA – hansgrohe) of Slovenia, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) of Portugal, are also expected to contend.

Of course, the yellow jersey isn’t the only one riders are pining for. There’s also the green jersey, the maillot vert, awarded to the cyclist who accumulates the most points during stage finishes and intermediate sprints. This year’s green jersey contenders include 2024 green jersey winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty) of Eritrea, nine-time Tour de France stage winner Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) of Belgium, and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) of Belgium, who’s won nine individual stages since 2022

As far as Americans riding in this year’s Tour de France, look out for Matteo Jorgenson, winner of back-to-back Paris-Nice titles, as well as Sepp Kuss of Team Visma | Lease a Bike, and Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost, winner of the recent GP Gippingen in Switzerland.

For more info and the latest results, head over to NBC Sports!