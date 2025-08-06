How to Watch the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on NBC & Peacock: Schedule & More

Trump Wants to Put Nukes on the Moon, Takes a Worrying Walk on the White House Roof

Remember back in 2024 when you caught Olympic fever and couldn't get enough gymnastics in your life? Well there's no need to wait for even years to watch the best athletes in the world performing gravity-defying feats of strength and grace, because the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics championships are soaring this week all across the NBC family!

Featuring the likes of gold medalist Hezly Rivera and bronze medalist (and meme sensation) Stephen Nedoroscik, NBC, CNBC and Peacock's live coverage of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana kicks off on Thursday, August 7, with the men's competition, and runs through Sunday in primetime with the final day of women’s competition. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch!

Who's competing in the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

Hezly Rivera of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

On the men's side of the competition, all eyes will be on Nedoroscik, who's looking to land his fifth consecutive U.S. pommel horse title. You'll likely remember Nedoroscik from the Paris games, when he won hearts all across the nation while coming off the bench to nail his pommel horse routine, helping the men's team secure their first Olympic medal since 2008. He also became the first U.S. man to win an individual gymnastics medal since 2016.

Some of Nedoroscik's bronze-winning teammates will also be competing in the 2025 Championships, including Brody Malone, Asher Hong, and Frederick Richard.

The women’s side of the competition is led by Rivera, who helped the U.S. Women's team win gold at the Paris Olympics. She'll have her work cut out for her though, as she'll be pushed by Paris Olympic alternates and 2023 world team champions Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong . And don't overlook up-and-coming star Claire Pease, winner of the recent 2025 U.S. Classic, as well as 2024 U.S. all-around silver medalist Skye Blakely returning to the U.S. Championships on uneven bars and balance beam.

What's the TV schedule for the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

Stephen Nedoroscik of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Pommel Horse Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

NBC Sports' coverage of the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships begins Thursday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock with Men’s Day 1 competition. (You can also catch delayed coverage of Men's Day 1 on CNBC on Saturday, August 9 at 2 p.m. ET.)

Coverage resumes on Peacock Friday, August 8 at 7:45 p.m. ET with Women's Day 1 competition. (Delayed coverage can be found on CNBC on Saturday, August 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET.)

Men's Day 2 live coverage can be found on Saturday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on both CNBC and Peacock. (Delayed coverage will air Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.)

On Sunday, August 10, the conclusion of Women’s Day 2 live coverage airs at 7 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports coverage is headlined by three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast John Roethlisberger, Beijing Olympic team silver medalist Samantha Peszek, Rio Olympic team gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, and Los Angeles Olympic team gold medalist Tim Daggett.

Earlier this week, NBC Sports and USA Gymnastics announced a multi-year media rights extension through 2032, so you can count on premiere gymnastics coverage for years to come.