Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Tom Freston Hung Out in a Sauna with David Bowie and Paul McCartney While Launching MTV

Find out how you can watch and stream the parade at home and what time it begins and repeats.

How and When to Watch the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Between the massive balloons, performances from world-class acts, and themed floats, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade offers an assortment of entertainment to delight viewers of all ages.

How to Watch Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27 at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock.

The excitement includes performances by everyone from Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo, who's set to take on the opening number, to a performance by the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, to numbers from Broadway musicals Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime.

Hosting the fun are TODAY favorites from past and present, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.

RELATED: Wicked: For Good's Cynthia Erivo Will Open the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

And the big guy, Santa, will appear at the end — the highlight of the parade that boasts 34 balloons, 4 ballonicles, 28 floats, 14 specialty units, 33 clown groups, and 11 marching bands.

Read on to find out how to watch and what other celebrities and performers will be on hand.

How can I watch and stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? The parade special begins at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, November 27, Thanksgiving Day. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Lea Salonga with the Sesame Street cast on the 1-2-3 Sesame Street® Float at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images

What celebrities will be at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? In addition to Erivo, and the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, country artist Lainey Wilson, who appeared in Yellowstone, will also perform. Other performers include Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza, and Teyana Taylor. The Radio City Rockettes, who are celebrating their 100th anniversary, will also perform. And there will be appearances by Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace, and special correspondent Sean Evans.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Balloon handlers try to keep Peanuts Astronaut Snoopy balloon safely flying at the start of the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

This is the 99th edition of the parade, and there will be four new balloons this year, including Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios; PAC-MAN by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc.; Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation; and Mario by Nintendo. Derpy Tiger and Sussie from Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters will be featured as a mid-sized balloon and balloonicle, respectively.



Six new floats will also make an appearance, including The Land of Ice & Wonder by Holland America Line; Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group; Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt; Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix; Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart; and The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator by Serta.