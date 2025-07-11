How to Vote Tonight for the Winners of Love Island USA, July 11 (DETAILS)

The most important vote of Love Island USA Season 7 is upon us.

Fans who open up the official Love Island USA app on Friday, July 11 will be greeted with a message proclaiming, “TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT! VOTE FOR THE WINNERS” — in other words, it’s time for viewers to take complete control and decide which couple is awarded the $100,000 prize.

It’s the crucial vote everyone has been waiting for. There are currently five couples remaining in the villa:

Ace and Chelley

Nic and Olandria

Amaya and Bryan

Huda and Chris

Pepe and Iris

However, by the end Friday's Season 7, Episode 36, one pair will be dumped from the Island following the reveal of America's vote for favorite couple that happened earlier this week. This will make room for the Top 4 couples fans can choose from to win Love Island USA Season 7. The first place couple will be announced during the Sunday, July 13 finale.

Here’s everything fans should know about how to participate tonight!

Fans need the Love Island USA app to vote

Chelley Bissainthe, Ace Green, Nic Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen, Bryan Arenales, Amaya Espinal, Chris Seeley, Huda Mustafa, Iris Kendall, and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 33. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

First and foremost, make sure you have the official Love Island USA app downloaded and installed on your mobile device. It can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play, so it doesn’t matter if you’re an iPhone or Android user, you won’t be left out.

Fans must be registered in the app to vote

If you haven't registered yet this season, simply tap the “Vote” tab in the app, and you’ll be taken to a quick form where you’ll register your phone number. (Don’t worry; registering with your phone number is a means to safeguard the integrity of the voting process. It ensures each fan is only allowed to vote once.)

Once you’ve been successfully registered to vote, you’re all set. At that point, there’s nothing left to do but sit back, watch the July 11 episode, and wait for the voting window to open. There’s nothing like having your voice heard, especially when it comes to doing your part in awarding a cool $100,000 to your favorite Islanders.

As a reminder, fans must be 18 or over to be able to vote.

Ariana Madix appears on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 30. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Voting begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Tonight’s 90-minute-long episode Love Island USA begins promptly at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock, with voting opening immediately after the episode ends at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

If you have the app and are registered to participate, all that’s left for you to do is vote for your favorite couple to take home the $100,000 prize.

The voting will be open for four hours, meaning you’ll have until 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. PT to cast your vote.

The winners of Love Island USA Season 7 will be announced during the Finale episode on Sunday, July 13.

Remember: Make your vote count — it’s the most critical vote of Season 7.