How to Vote for Love Island USA Season 7: An Easy Guide (DETAILS)

You only have a short window of time to place your votes for Love Island USA Season 7.

"It's never good to be single on Love Island," Ariana Madix has told the Islanders, and when America gets a chance to vote for their favorite cast members or couples, all bets are off.

At various points throughout Love Island USA, viewers are asked to weigh in on what's happening inside the villa during a voting window and the results are always guaranteed to shake things up.

Like when America's first recoupling vote of Love Island USA Season 7 ultimately broke up Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown. It left the Islanders rattled and wondering why viewers voted the way they did. "America knows something you don't, so don't think America's against you," Olandria Carthen speculated while talking to Huda during Episode 13. "They might be with you, and they might just want you to wake up."

The villa was in for a surprise once again when America voted for their favorite Islanders, which resulted in two of this season's most shocking eliminations yet in Episode 18. With three girls and three guys vulnerable as the result of America's vote, the Islanders chose to dump Hannah Fields and Jeremiah from the villa. "I was not expecting that at all," Hannah said on the Chicks in the Office podcast after her elimination.

With all-new rules for Casa Amor and a group of sexy bombshells eager to find connections, Love Island USA Season 7 has kept us on our toes from the very beginning. And America's votes certainly kick everything up a notch. Read on for everything you need to know to vote for Love Island USA, including how long voting windows are open and more.

What time is voting open for Love Island USA? Voting for Love Island USA typically opens within an hour or two after a new episode drops on Peacock at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET., depending on the duration time of an episode. On June 20, for instance, the second vote of Season 7 opened at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. "Voting is open for 2 hours and 30 minutes," the Love Island USA app explained. "Voting closes at 12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT." Voting is only available for viewers in the U.S and results are typically announced in an episode that airs a couple days later.

Where can I vote for Love Island USA? You can place your votes for your favorite Love Island USA couples or Islanders right on the app. Simply tap the "vote" icon on the bottom bar of the app when the voting window is open. The Love Island USA app is free to download via the Apple Store and Google Play Store. There is not a specific schedule or timeline for voting, so be sure to watch every new episode and follow Love Island USA on X, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates. The Love Island USA app will also send push notifications to let you know when the next voting session is set to take place.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7

You can watch all-new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 exclusively on Peacock at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET every day, except on Wednesdays, with new episodes of Love Island Aftersun dropping on Saturdays.