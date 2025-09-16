How You Can Vote All Season During Love Island Games Season 2

Have your say in the game throughout the fall as you keep up with your favorite islanders on Peacock.

Another season of Love Island is already underway on Peacock. Well, Love Island Games, that is.

Love Island USA might be off the air, but sexy singles from both the stateside and international editions of the franchise are gathering in Fiji to play literal and emotional games for our amusement. And you get the opportunity to play them right back with your votes.

How does it work? Pairs will couple up to see if they're compatible and compete in challenges that's results directly impact islanders' position in the game, unlike the summer's Love Island. Viewers will have the chance to vote for the players they like the most (or want to see get sent home). Those who click get to stay and have a shot at splitting the "biggest prize in Love Island history", while those who aren't so popular are put in danger of being sent home.

Make sure to download the Love Island USA App

If you have the app from Love Island USA, you don't need a different one for Love Island Games. The app can be found on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, and is compatible with any kind of smartphone. You do need to register in order to use it, and when you go to vote the first time, you'll be prompted to enter your phone number; this is to ensure that fans can only vote one time each (you must be 18 or older to vote).

Andreina, Tyrique, Solene, and Kendall appear on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

When does voting open?

Like Love Island USA, Love Island Games is shot and edited almost in real time so that the votes can actually affect the outcome of the show. This means that the voting window is often short and sometimes sporadic. There is no set day of the week that eliminations happen on, and some voting windows are different lengths than than others. Make sure to watch every episode as soon as it airs so you can stay caught up!

Pro tip: it's not a bad idea to follow Love Island USA on Instagram and enable push notifications if you want a head's up when there's breaking news at the Villa.

New episodes will stream every day but Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock.