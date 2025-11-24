How to Vote for The Voice Knockouts Mic Drop Winner

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

You can start casting your votes for The Voice's Mic Drop winner after the November 24 episode.

The season's not over, but it's already time to vote! Yep, there's a mini-competition playing out within The Voice Season 28, and the winner will be determined by the audience.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

There have been so many new surprises during Season 28 of The Voice, like the Carson Callback Card and the Artists pairing themselves up for the Battles. Another was the addition of the Mic Drop button. During the Knockouts, each of the four Coaches got to reward one especially-impressive performer with a Mic Drop, which nominated them for a special opportunity: performing in the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year's Day.

"I’m anxious to see who’s gonna get that top notch performance that deserves it," said Coach Snoop Dogg when he thought about the Mic Drop, adding, "Because I got a couple people that could get it, but they just gotta prove it."

Coach Michael Bublé said simply, "My Mic Drop will be used for the most incredible performance on my team."

Now that all four of the Mic Drop buttons have been pushed, it's time to vote, and it couldn't be easier. Check out both of the simple methods below...

How to vote for The Voice's Mic Drop winner online

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Voting opens after the final Knockouts episode airs on November 24 and will close on November 28 at 7 a.m. ET. Go to NBC.com/VoiceVote and log in, then select and submit your choice of Artist. You can vote once per email address.

How to vote for The Voice's Mic Drop winner on The Voice official app

All the same rules apply, just use the official Voice app on your smartphone to log in and submit your choice. You can change your vote until the voting window closes on the 28th.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Shades Blake Shelton While "Officiating" a Fan Vow Renewal

RELATED: Niall Horan Dressed Very Differently Than the Other 3 Voice Coaches for Knockout

When will The Voice's Mic Drop Drop winner be revealed?

Though the Rose Parade isn't until January 1, 2026, the lucky winner will be announced during the December 8 Playoffs episode. Getting votes from fans is a good sign that the Mic Drop winner has enough popular support to keep going in the competition. That said, the results of the Mic Drop vote do not directly affect the outcome of The Voice overall, so remember to vote for the actual winner when Live Shows start on December 15!