Get behind the scenes of How to Train Your Dragon to see how filmmakers brought the Isle of Berk to life.

Visit the Live-Action Isle of Berk in New How to Train Your Dragon Feature

DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise, inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, has earned four Academy Award nominations and more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Along the way, it has captured the imaginations of a generation of kids and adults.

Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, three-time Oscar nominated director Dean DeBlois (director of the original How to Train Your Dragon animated trilogy) is transforming the animated saga into a live-action blockbuster spectacular, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life in photorealistic fashion.

"I decided to revisit How to Train Your Dragon because I want you to feel the thrill of flying on top of a dragon, but also the fear that you could fall." said director Dean Deblois. "Dragon fire is hot. Enemy dragons mean near death situations. I want the thrill to deliver that level of immersion and excitement. And it meant we had to build the island of Berk."

Now you can visit the Isle of Berk, the fictional world where Vikings and dragons live alongside one another (not to mention one of five new theme park worlds opening soon at Universal’s Epic Universe), in an all new behind the scenes feature.

Visit the Isle of Berk in an all new How to Train Your Dragon behind the scenes feature

The all-new live action How to Train Your Dragon, in theaters June 13, 2025, trades in animated fantasy landscapes for massive sets, detailed costumes and an immersive realistic Viking village. There, viewers will meet Hiccup (Mason Thames), the inventive but overlooked son of Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), chief of the Vikings.

"I am here in this world with all that energy, and I love that, experiencing those sets that then are dressed and are lit and have torches on fire in the great hall. People get caught up in that energy and they believe in the story," said Gerard Butler. "It allows the audience to get even more richly involved with Hiccup and Toothless."

Hiccup befriends a Night Fury, a black dragon with retractable teeth, whom he lovingly calls Toothless. Hiccup and Toothless have to convince their respective species to join forces and fight an ancient and powerful evil if they want to survive. More than that, they learn that it’s better to make friends than enemies, and everyone benefits by working together.

With help from Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead), Hiccup and Toothless lead the charge against generational prejudice and supernatural evil.

Hiccup (Mason Thames) and his Night Fury dragon, Toothless, appear in How to Train Your Dragon (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

"The village, I think it was 15 or 20 houses. It really looks alive with Vikings running around and chaos," said Hiccup himself, Mason Thames. "Everything was made with such love and it's such a heartfelt story, especially on the big screen on the live action scale."

The live action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

"It's one thing to sit there and draw or paint or even create in a computer, but to be able to build it, and with the attention to craftsmanship and the love that goes into every detail," director DeBlois said. "Having the opportunity to do this kind of worldbuilding and to revisit characters but with a fresh spin is super exciting to me because I know where the heart of this story is. It's a wonder to be a part of and I am thrilled."

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). Get your tickets for How to Train Your Dragon today, in theaters everywhere June 13, 2025.