How to Train Your Dragon Sets Peacock Premiere: Special Features Revealed (DETAILS)

A look into How to Train Your Dragon (2025).

Relive the magic of DreamWorks’ animated classic when this year’s live action remake streams October 10 exclusively on Peacock.

Who’s ready to leap back into the skies with Hiccup (and Toothless!) as your guide? This year’s live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon wowed loyal fans of DreamWorks’ animated original animated fantasy film, while inspiring fresh awe in a whole new generation of moviegoers — and starting in October, it’s streaming first on Peacock.

Since the 2010 release of DreamWork’s beloved animated classic, How to Train Your Dragon has enchanted audiences with its inspired and optimistic underdog-to-hero story. Fans and critics alike were equally thrilled when the DreamWorks-produced live action remake of the movie hit theaters in June of 2025. Now HTTYD is all set to hit Peacock for its exclusive streaming premiere… so let’s get into the details!

When is How to Train Your Dragon streaming on Peacock? Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation are flying Hiccup (our hero!) and his dragon buddy Toothless straight to your living room on Friday, October 10, when the live action remake of How to Train Your Dragon arrives fresh from theaters for its exclusive streaming premiere.

The live action movie charmed audiences this summer, faithfully recreating the original animated film’s magic while introducing new fans to the wider How to Train Your Dragon movie-verse.

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois (who also co-wrote and co-directed the original 2010 film), the remake conjures a stunning spectacle in live action. The cast features Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (aka Hiccup), Nico Parker as love interest Astrid, Gerard Butler as Hiccup’s father Stoick the Vast (the same role he voiced in the animated original), plus a live action cast that also includes Gabriel Howell (as Snotlout Jorgenson), Julian Dennison (Fishlegs Ingerman), Bronwyn James (Ruffnut Thorston), Harry Trevaldwyn (Tuffnut Thorston), Peter Serafinowicz (Spitelout Jorgenson), and Nick Frost (Gobber the Belch).

How to Train Your Dragon on Peacock: Bonus features & more!

Not content merely to treat subscribers only to the movie itself, Peacock is going above and beyond with a whole dragon’s nest of bonus streaming content in October — including the full How to Train Your Dragon animated trilogy, which includes the original 2010 film plus How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019).

That’s not all, though — Peacock is also bringing fans an absolute treasure chest of bonus features, from deleted scenes and a hilarious gag reel to deep dives and behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the live action remake.

Keep scrolling below for a peek at all the extra features that’ll be available to stream as part of Peacock’s full How to Train Your Dragon Live Action Collection when the movie arrives October 10 on the bird app:

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Building Berk — Walk onto the set of How to Train Your Dragon and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk.

Forbidden Friendship with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois — Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer during the early stages of creating one of the film’s most iconic scenes.

Test Drive with Introduction by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois — Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene.

Exploring the Isle of Berk at Epic Universe — Explore How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony.

Love and Legacy: Making How to Train Your Dragon — Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium.

Dreaming Up the Dragons — A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen.

Soaring to Life: The Making of How to Train Your Dragon — A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live-action film How to Train Your Dragon following Writer/Director Dean DeBlois' journey.

