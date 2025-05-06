See Hiccup and Toothless' first flight in the new How to Train Your Dragon trailer.

Take to the Skies in the New How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Trailer

Dragon riders, it’s time to return to the Isle of Berk, but this time in stunning live action!

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animations’ How to Train Your Dragon franchise, directed by three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, has captivated audiences to the tune of $1.6 billion in global box office sales and four Academy Award nominations. Now, DeBlois is bringing the series to life through cutting-edge visual effects.

The dragon rider lore runs deep, with three animated feature films: How to Train Your Dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019). In addition, fans can explore the world of How to Train Your Dragon in five short films, three animated television series, seven video game adaptations, and a theatrical play. Not to mention an entire theme park world at Universal’s Epic Universe, opening May 22, 2025.

The upcoming live action How to Train Your Dragon takes viewers back to the beginning through a combination of computer graphics, expansive sets, highly detailed costumes, and heartfelt performances. But don’t take our word for it, see for yourself in an all-new trailer for the live action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon, in theaters everywhere June 13, 2025.

Fly with Hiccup and Toothless in the How to Train Your Drago Live-Action Trailer

On the Isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons have been at war with one another for generations. For as long as anyone can remember, it was kill or be killed. The imposing leader of the Vikings, Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated films) promises to end the war once and for all.

Stoick’s right that the war will soon come to an end, not by his hand but by an unimaginable friendship between his son Hiccup (Mason Thames) and a feared Night Fury dragon lovingly known as Toothless. Rather than battling to the death like so many before them, Hiccup and Toothless band together and become stronger in the process. It’s a good thing too, because there’s a real threat waiting in the wings and only the combined efforts of Vikings and dragons have any shot at overcoming it.

With the help of his friends, the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker) and the local blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost), and dragons of every type, Hiccup and Toothless fight not just for their friendship, but for survival. And they chart a path toward peace between Vikings and dragons in the process.

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). Get your tickets for How to Train Your Dragon today, in theaters everywhere June 13, 2025.