How to Stream Law & Order: SVU Season 27

Captain Olivia Benson and her elite squad are back on the beat, ready to tackle some of New York City's toughest crimes and fight for justice in NBC's all-new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 premieres on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

SVU debuted back in 1999 and has been in continuous production for over two decades. Premiering on Thursday, September 25, at 9/8c on NBC, Law & Order: SVU Season 27 features the stellar lineup of Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice T), Assistant DA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino), Jr. Detective Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane), Captain Renee Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly), and the full-time return of Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

New Law & Order: SVU episodes will air on Thursday nights on NBC, and there is fortunately an easy way to stream all the action if you miss the TV broadcast. Read on to find out where and when new episodes of SVU will steam, as well as other Law & Order franchise shows.

How can I stream Law & Order: SVU Season 27? After first airing on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 will be available to stream the next day (Fridays) on Peacock. New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 will also be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on TV.

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

Where can I stream past episodes of Law & Order: SVU? You can stream every Law & Order: SVU episode from Season 1 through Season 26 on Peacock right now. Seasons 13 through 20 and Season 24 of Law & Order are also available to stream on Peacock, along with Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

With Hargitay back for her historic 27th season, she told Access Hollywood that she's "deeply invested" in the long-running procedural crime drama.

"It's just a joy and a privilege," she told the outlet in a September 2025 interview. "We have so much fun, and I am so deeply invested, and I really look at it as a team. That's how I lead, I think, by keeping the team together and the team focused and the team happy and the team understanding what we do. And it's just a joy. I love the show. I love it so much."