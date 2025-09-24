How to Stream Law & Order Season 25

Dun Dun. The Season 25 cast of Law & Order is back — pounding the pavement, fighting crime on the streets of NYC, and prosecuting the city's most shocking cases. And streaming all of the action and legal drama has never been easier.

How to Watch Watch the Season 25 premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, September 25 at 8/7c NBC and Peacock.

Premiering on Thursday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC, Law & Order Season 25 features to return of Senior Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn), Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi). Fans can also expect to see recurring character Detective Violet Yee (Connie Shi) on their TVs once again.

As always, the legal drama continues its decades-long tradition of presenting new seasons packed with episodes inspired by real, ripped-from-the-headlines cases... just with a L&O spin.

RELATED: Law & Order Season 24's Biggest Moments: A Quick Recap to Get Caught Up

While new Law & Order episodes air on Thursday nights on NBC, there is fortunately an easy way to stream all the action when your busy schedule can't fit in some appointment television. Read on to find out where you can steam new episodes of Law & Order Season 25, past seasons, as well other L&O franchise shows.

Where can I stream Law & Order Season 25? Following the Season 25 premiere on Thursday, September 25, at 8/7c on NBC, fans can stream new episodes of Law & Order the next day (Fridays) on Peacock. New episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 — airing on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC — will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

The cast appears on Law & Order Season 25. Photo: NBC

RELATED: Every Law & Order Spinoff Since 1990, From the US to Across the Pond

Where can I stream old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream L&O episodes from Seasons 13 through 20 on Peacock, as well as all of Season 24. All episodes of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent are also available on NBC's streaming platform.

Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 19 “Play with Fire Pt. 1". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

RELATED: You Can Watch Nonstop Law & Order Episodes on This All-New Free Channel

Beyond getting to share the screen with talented actors and an impressive list of guest stars, Dancy told NBC Insider that being part of Dick Wolf's iconic franchise also earns you a sought-after title — New Yorker.

"Everybody who lives in New York, who wasn’t born here, you are always having this conversation about when can you call yourself a New Yorker," the British actor shared in a July 2025 interview. "And everybody’s got a different theory, but my personal theory is that you have to work on Law & Order — which may not be achievable for everybody, but it works for me."