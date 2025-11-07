How to Stream Happy’s Place Episodes If You Don't Have Cable
Bobbie and her Happy's Place crew are officially back for Season 2!
Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com's latest news to the top of your search results.
Happy's Place is back for Season 2 and that means more laughs are coming to your TV line-up.
Starring Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Tokala Black Elk, and Pablo Castelblanco, new episodes of the beloved sitcom air on Friday nights, starting November 7 on NBC. But if you've cut the traditional TV cord, don't worry — you can still easily stream the new season of Happy's Place, which McEntire, who plays Bobbie on the sitcom, tells NBC Insider will be a "good emotional rollercoaster."
Happy's Place Season 1 certainly left us wanting more from crew running the Knoxville tavern. While Gabby (Peterman) explored the idea of becoming a mother, Isabella (Escobedo) continued to learn more about her new family, like when she met Bobbie's daughter Gracie, played by Shameless star Emma Kenney. Steve (Castelblanco) also opened up to Bobbie about his struggles with OCD and Takoda (Black Elk) shared details about his family life with his wife and kids. All the while, Bobbie and Emmett (Linn) kept us on our toes with their budding romance.
So what's next? In an interview with NBC Insider, Linn revealed Bobbie and Emmett will deliver "fireworks" in Happy's Place Season 2. "Expect a lot of fireworks, and maybe less fireworks, and then more fireworks," Linn teased about his on-screen romance with his real-life fiancée. "Plus, it’s no secret that Emmett has a secret. And we get to find that out."
RELATED: The Sweet Way Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Are "So Adorably Cute" on the Happy’s Place Set
Fortunately, you can easily watch new episodes to see how everything unfolds. Read on for all the details you need to know to watch every episode of Happy's Place, even if you don't have cable.
Where can you stream Happy's Place episodes if you don't have cable?
RELATED: All About the Happy's Place Theme Song Made by Reba McEntire and Carole King
The Happy's Place Season 2 guest star line-up is stacked with comedy legends and familiar faces
During the first season of Happy's Place, Reba fans were in for a treat when McEntire's former co-stars Steve Howey and Christopher Rich made appearances on the sitcom — and Season 2 is set to deliver another long-awaited reunion.
JoAnna García Swisher will guest star on Happy's Place Season 2 as Kenzie, "a local Knoxville influencer who has been hired to represent Happy’s Place for their upcoming social media marketing campaign and all of it is much to Bobbie’s chagrin."
RELATED: Every Reba Reunion on Happy’s Place That's Been Packed with Nostalgia: "Mrs. H!"
Additionally, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri will all be guest stars on Happy's Place Season 2. Lloyd will play a man named Clive who lost his phone at the bar and returns to get it, while Kane will play Theresa, Clive's wife. In another episode, Oteri will join Happy's Place as Monica, "a no-nonsense health inspector" who's been assigned to the tavern.