How to Stream Happy’s Place Episodes If You Don't Have Cable

Happy's Place is back for Season 2 and that means more laughs are coming to your TV line-up.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Starring Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Tokala Black Elk, and Pablo Castelblanco, new episodes of the beloved sitcom air on Friday nights, starting November 7 on NBC. But if you've cut the traditional TV cord, don't worry — you can still easily stream the new season of Happy's Place, which McEntire, who plays Bobbie on the sitcom, tells NBC Insider will be a "good emotional rollercoaster."

Happy's Place Season 1 certainly left us wanting more from crew running the Knoxville tavern. While Gabby (Peterman) explored the idea of becoming a mother, Isabella (Escobedo) continued to learn more about her new family, like when she met Bobbie's daughter Gracie, played by Shameless star Emma Kenney. Steve (Castelblanco) also opened up to Bobbie about his struggles with OCD and Takoda (Black Elk) shared details about his family life with his wife and kids. All the while, Bobbie and Emmett (Linn) kept us on our toes with their budding romance.

So what's next? In an interview with NBC Insider, Linn revealed Bobbie and Emmett will deliver "fireworks" in Happy's Place Season 2. "Expect a lot of fireworks, and maybe less fireworks, and then more fireworks," Linn teased about his on-screen romance with his real-life fiancée. "Plus, it’s no secret that Emmett has a secret. And we get to find that out."

The cast of Happy's Place appear on Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Fortunately, you can easily watch new episodes to see how everything unfolds. Read on for all the details you need to know to watch every episode of Happy's Place, even if you don't have cable.

Where can you stream Happy's Place episodes if you don't have cable? You can stream new episodes of Happy's Place air on Peacock on Saturdays, the day after they air on TV. New Season 2 episodes will first air on NBC on Fridays at 8/7c before landing on Peacock. You can also stream all 18 episodes of Happy's Place Season 1 on Peacock right now.

The cast appears on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

The Happy's Place Season 2 guest star line-up is stacked with comedy legends and familiar faces

During the first season of Happy's Place, Reba fans were in for a treat when McEntire's former co-stars Steve Howey and Christopher Rich made appearances on the sitcom — and Season 2 is set to deliver another long-awaited reunion.

JoAnna García Swisher will guest star on Happy's Place Season 2 as Kenzie, "a local Knoxville influencer who has been hired to represent Happy’s Place for their upcoming social media marketing campaign and all of it is much to Bobbie’s chagrin."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher attends "After School Tac'over" with Big Brother Big Sisters of America on October 10, 2023 in New York City; Reba McEntire attends NBCUniversal Upfront Events on May 12, 2025 in New York City; Melissa Peterman attends the "NBCUniversal FYC Emmy Luncheon" at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 11, 2025. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Art Streiber/NBCUniversal; Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

Additionally, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri will all be guest stars on Happy's Place Season 2. Lloyd will play a man named Clive who lost his phone at the bar and returns to get it, while Kane will play Theresa, Clive's wife. In another episode, Oteri will join Happy's Place as Monica, "a no-nonsense health inspector" who's been assigned to the tavern.