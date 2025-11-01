Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Looking for dinosaurs? Peacock’s got all the dinosaurs in November.

How to Stream All the Jurassic World Movies

Still hungry for something ferocious and scary in Halloween’s spooky aftermath? Then boy, do we ever have a dino-sized movie treat for you. Jurassic World Rebirth has just stomped onto Peacock for a smashing late-October premiere — but that’s only just the start of the prehistoric panic coming to Peacock in November.

In addition to Jurassic World Rebirth — this year’s box office-gobbling thriller featuring an all-star cast of Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein, and more — the entire Jurassic World film franchise is clawing its way onto the Peacock streaming platform this month.

RELATED: Jurassic World Rebirth Director on Getting Notes from Franchise Mastermind Steven Spielberg

How to stream all the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park movies on Peacock

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Ever since that first thunderous dinosaur footfall in Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 movie milestone Jurassic Park, the Jurassic World franchise has boomed into a science fiction thriller phenomenon, racking up a combined $6.7 billion (and then some) at the global box office. This month, Peacock is serving up the ultimate slice of Jurassic movie goodness, streaming each and every film across the entire Jurassic World franchise all November long.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrived exclusively at Peacock on October 29 (just in time for Halloween!), but the rest of the Jurassic movies are hot on its tail, with all of them landing on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform beginning today, November 1.

In their chronological theatrical release order, the full movie list includes:

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Don’t miss the bonus content! Jurassic World Rebirth extras on Peacock

Mosasaurus appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

To commemorate the arrival of Jurassic World Rebirth and all its dino DNA-connected movie ancestors, Peacock is rounding out the whole Jurassic World streaming package with a deep, deep slate of bonus content surrounding the making of Jurassic World Rebirth.

Directed by monster-movie mastermind Gareth Edwards (Monsters, Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Rebirth debuted in theaters over the summer as the newest installment in the wider Jurassic World franchise. The story takes a stealthy extraction team inside an abandoned island research compound to recover genetic material from a trio of the world’s biggest and most fearsome dinosaurs — and of course our intrepid DNA-recovery heroes end up finding far more than they ever bargained for.

RELATED: How Scarlett Johansson Faced Her Greatest Fear on Jurassic World Rebirth: "Cockroaches!"

Universal Pictures went the extra mile in bringing Jurassic World Rebirth to super-sized life on the big screen, curating tons of bonus footage and behind-the-scenes features that are all available to stream on Peacock alongside the movies themselves.

Here’s a list of all the extra goodies streaming as part of Peacock's full Jurassic World Rebirth collection of bonus content:

Alternate Opening

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Jurassic World Rebirth: Hatching a New Era

A six-part documentary that takes from you from script to screen, featuring cast and crew uncovering the incredible filming locations, stunts, sound design, and practical & visual effects that brought Jurassic World Rebirth to life.

Jurassic World Rebirth: The Making of a New Era

Journey to the most dangerous place on Earth in this 30-minute broadcast special that takes you deep behind-the-scenes for the launch of Jurassic World Rebirth. Join action superstar Scarlett Johansson, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Wicked star Jonathan Bailey, acclaimed director Gareth Edwards and more as they transport you from the soaring cliffs and wild mangroves of Thailand to the vast seas off the coast of Malta, revealing top-secret sets, stunts and yes, dinosaurs.

E! @ The Jurassic World Rebirth Premiere

The E! News coverage hosted by Erin Lim, featuring interviews with cast and other high-profile attendees.

Munched: Becoming Dino Food

Get a victim's firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.

Meet Dolores

Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.

A Day at Skywalker Studios

Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie's wide array of sounds.

Hunting for Easter Eggs

Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.

