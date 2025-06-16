Take a bite out of Amity Island with the complete Jaws saga — now streaming on Peacock!

How to Stream All the Jaws Movies Right Now on Peacock

The grandaddy of all summer blockbusters, Jaws hits the big 5-0 this week! To celebrate such an impressive milestone, Peacock has become the official streaming home to all four movies in Universal Pictures' shark-centric film franchise.

The great Steven Spielberg kicked off the iconic IP in June 1975, before handing the directorial reigns off to Jeannot Szwarc (like Spielberg, he directed episodes of NBC's Night Gallery), Joe Alves (who worked as production designer on the first entry), and Joseph Sargent (like Spielberg, he worked with Jaws star Robert Shaw on The Taking of Pelham One Two Three) for the sequels.

"[I didn’t come back for the Jaws sequels] because making the first movie was a nightmare," Spielberg admitted years after the fact (via The Express). "There were endless problems with the shark and it was an impossible shoot. I thought my career was over because no one had ever taken a movie 100 days over schedule."

How to stream all the Jaws movies right now

Quint (Robert Shaw), Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), and Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) appear in Jaws (1975). Photo: Universal Studios

All four Jaws films are now streaming on Peacock through Monday, July 14. They include the following titles:

Jaws (1975) - Directed by Steven Spielberg

Jaws 2 (1978) - Directed by Jeannot Szwarc

Jaws 3, aka Jaws 3-D (1983) - Directed by Joe Alves

Jaws: The Revenge (1987) - Directed by Joseph Sargent

The Jaws movies can also be found via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, along with a special 50th Anniversary edition of the '75 original. You can also catch the original, along with an introduction from Spielberg, during a special 3-hour broadcast June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

