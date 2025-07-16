There's no better time than now to apply to be the next Islander.

How to Sign Up for Love Island 2026 Today: What to Know About Casting

Believe it or not, you could be the next Islander joining the party on Love Island USA.

It's true. The casting department of Love Island USA is officially open for business and accepting applications for 2026. If you've ever imagined yourself in the villa, falling in love, or winning $100,000 — all while your every move is filmed — then there's no better time than today to sign up as a prospective Islander.

Just ask Season 7 winners Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenales. Being on Love Island USA could be life-changing, so if you've been on the fence about applying, well, Amaya and Bryan could give you 100,000 reasons to sign up!

Here's everything fans should know about the casting process.

Here's how to apply for the Love Island USA 2026 cast

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Signing up for future seasons of Love Island USA is shockingly straightforward: all you need to do is fill out an application here.

City Media Casting is responsible for casting each season's Islanders, and they make the application process incredibly easy. While the application may take some time (it's very thorough), putting in your maximum effort is the best way to get noticed.

It's also a good idea to follow Love Island USA Casting Director Nasche Kerkes on Instagram, as she's incredibly open about the entire process.

What questions are asked in the Love Island USA casting application?

Iris Kendall, Olandria Carthen, Amaya Espinal, Huda Mustafa, Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, Bryan Arenales, and Chris Seeley during Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

No stone should be left unturned. You'll need to provide basic identifying information, such as your name, age, and address, in addition to answering more in-depth questions about various aspects of your life.

Here are just a few of the deep questions the casting professionals will be eagerly awaiting your responses on:

What makes you a good boy/girlfriend? What makes you a bad boy/girlfriend?

At this time in your life, are you more interested in exploring casual "situationships" or finding a more serious relationship?

Why do you want to be on Love Island? What most would you like to get out of the experience?

Why do you think you are currently single?

You'll also be asked to upload a few videos showing off your personality even further.

At nearly 80 questions long, the application is extensive — but remember, if you're eventually asked to join the villa in 2026, it'll all be worth it.

Lastly, please note that you must be at least 18 years old to apply.

So, what are you waiting for? Apply now, and who knows, maybe we'll see you in the villa.