How to Get Tickets to Jurassic World Rebirth Right Now

Who’s ready for a blockbuster summer? Jurassic World Rebirth is barreling straight toward theaters for its mega-sized July 2 premiere, bringing a mean new breed of ravenous island-isolated reptiles along with an all-new A-list cast led by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

Directed by monster-movie mastermind Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jurassic World Rebirth isn’t just the newest entry in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise Steven Spielberg first unleashed on an unsuspecting world back in 1993. It’s also a “love letter” to the legendary director, as Edwards himself explains it, blending the sci-fi action thrills and humor of the original Jurassic Park with an entirely new island setting where an especially bad batch of oversized dinos has been left to claim an unsupervised place at the food chain’s very apex.

Jurassic World Rebirth: How to get tickets right now!

Wednesday, July 2 is the fateful date when Jurassic World Rebirth claws out a fresh new chapter as the seventh film in Universal Pictures’ epic franchise.

That means tickets are available online now, and scoring yours — if you dare — couldn’t be simpler. Just head to the movie’s official tickets page here, or snatch your passes from the film’s ticketing page here at Fandango.

What is Jurassic World Rebirth about?

Everyone pretty much knows what they’re in for when a new Jurassic World film sinks its teeth into the box office. But with a slew of new faces, new places, and especially ferocious new dinos, Jurassic World Rebirth is staking out its own unexplored prehistoric territory in the franchise’s larger lore-verse.

The action kicks in five years after Jurassic World Dominion, where a remote and forsaken island — the research site, in fact, for the original Jurassic Park — holds a unique population of mutated dinosaurs that have been left for decades to fend for themselves. Hoping to reclaim the biggest dinos’ DNA to produce a miracle drug, a pharmaceutical company sends in a crack team of infiltrators led by Duncan Kincaid (Ali), along with covert ops specialist Zora Bennett (Johansson) and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey).

Of course what they find at the island defies every expectation, as freakish dinosaur mutations have overtaken the local ecosystem while producing gigantic, never-before-seen reptile specimens like the awesomely aggressive Distortus rex — a deformed descendant of the Tyrannosaurus rex with two extra limbs!

There’ll be dinos to dodge and shipwrecked bystanders to save as the island’s rampaging wildlife throws the mission into chaos… but then again, a healthy dose of dinosaur disorder is exactly what we’re craving from a new Jurassic World movie.

Save the date for Wednesday, July 2, when Jurassic World Rebirth stomps into theaters everywhere.

