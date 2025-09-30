Design the best billboard for the new competition show, and you'll win a trip to The Tonight Show.

Jimmy Fallon's On Brand Is Partnering with Canva for a Billboard Contest: How to Enter

Now you, too, can be On Brand.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Premiering September 30 with new episodes Tuesdays and Fridays, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is a new reality competition series that puts 10 creative minds to the test as they craft real campaigns for real brands. Now, he's giving viewers the opportunity to show off their own marketing skills. Allow the Tonight Show Host to explain:

"We wanted everybody to get in on the action, so NBC is doing a cool thing. They're going to hold a contest where you get to create an original design for an On Brand billboard," Jimmy Fallon explained on September 29. "We've teamed up with Canva to do this, so anyone can enter. The winner will get their billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, and win a trip to New York City and two tickets to see The Tonight Show."

Basically, you can make your mark on both the East Coast and West Coast. It's easy to enter — get all the details below.

"Get creative, have fun with it," Fallon added. "We can't wait to see what everyone comes up with!"

RELATED: On Brand with Jimmy Fallon: When It Premieres & More Details

How do I enter the On Brand with Jimmy Fallon billboard contest? To enter, go to OnBrandBillboard.com. That site takes you to a template on Canva, the graphic design platform. Click on "customize this template" for instructions. You'll use this Canva template to design your billboard, then submit your entry here. Note that any entries using generative AI will be disqualified. Click here for the full contest rules.

Sabrina Burke, Bozoma Saint John, Jimmy Fallon, and Mahiri Takai appear during On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

When is the deadline for the On Brand Billboard contest? Your entry must be submitted by 5 pm PT on October 8.

RELATED: The Cast of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Has Been Revealed: See the Full List

Jill McVicar Nelson, Scott Murphy, Jimmy Fallon, and Bozoma Saint John appear during On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

What is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon? Fallon describes the show as "Shark Tank meets The Apprentice meets Project Runway." "People from all walks of life get to compete and pitch marketing ideas to different brands," he said, including Dunkin', Southwest Airlines, KitchenAid, and beloved baking brand Pillsbury. "We got to hang out with the doughboy," Fallon teased of the brand's mascot. "I poked the doughboy. He knows what's up."

Fallon hosts the show and serves as "CEO" of the On Brand marketing agency, while Bozoma Saint John serves as CMO, mentor, and judge. She has a 25 year history in marketing at major companies like Netflix, Apple, and Uber, so that should give you some idea of the legitimate talent involved.

RELATED: All About Bozoma Saint John's Massive Marketing Career

Watch the video below for more teases from Fallon and Saint John.

Bozoma Saint John Reveals the Spicy Engagement Gift Jimmy Got Her, Talks On Brand (Extended)