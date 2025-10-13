How to Buy Tickets to the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are just around the corner. Here's how you can see your favorite events in person.

The Winter Olympics come once every four years, offering a new lineup of athletes, a new location, and a new atmosphere each time. Every sporting event is one-of-a-kind, but if you're a fan of athletic feats and star-making moments of magic, few venues are more exhilarating than an Olympic arena.

Which means that right now, fans all over the world are making plans to travel to Italy this February for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games. Want to be one of them? Here's how you can get tickets for your favorite Olympic events (of course, if you can't make it to Italy, NBC and Peacock will bring all the action right to you).

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2026 Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony

How to buy tickets for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Photo: NBCUniversal

To attend the Milano Cortina Games, you must purchase tickets for each individual event you'd like to see in person. As of this writing, tickets are only available through the official Milano Cortina ticketing portal, where you can narrow down purchases based on individual events and venues, and even explore hospitality packages that include things like priority seating and specially prepared experiential meals to go with your Olympic event.

So, how much will these tickets cost you? It very much depends on what you want to see and when. Some events run as low as 50 Euros per seat, while others, like the opening and closing ceremonies, will set you back hundreds or even thousands of dollars. The more in-demand the event -- figure skating, for example, is always a hot ticket at the Winter Games -- the higher the price. You can explore the prices fully at the ticketing portal.

What if you can't get tickets to the Milan Cortina Olympic Games?

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States poses for a photo during a Team USA Photo Shoot at Sunset Glenoaks Studios on May 21, 2025 in Sun Valley, California. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Right now, the official portal allows you to purchase up to 25 tickets per account, and you can buy multiple seats per event, though that's limited based on demand. So, what happens if you don't get the event you want?

According to the official portal, the official ticket resale site for Milano Cortina 2026 will open some time in December 2025, so if you didn't get everything you wanted on your first go 'round through the portal, you still have a chance to snag someone else's seats if they can't make it.

RELATED: Stanley Tucci Joins NBC's 2026 Olympics Coverage

And it's worth remembering: None of these tickets prices include airfare or accommodations, so if you're hoping to get into a hotel room in the area, you should probably start the hunt as soon as possible.