How to Buy Tickets for Figure Skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics

One of the great things about the Olympic Games is that every event, no matter how obscure, finds its audience of fans, and sometimes even becomes a phenomenon. And then there's figure skating.

The definition of a primetime sport for the Winter Games, it's always one of the hottest tickets for any Olympiad, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Games will be no different. The best figure skaters in the world, performing as individuals and as pairs, are heading to Italy to grace the world with their talents, and if you want a seat to see it happen live, here's what you need to know (of course, if you can't make it to Milan Cortina, NBC and Peacock will be bringing every bit of the action to a screen near you).

How to get Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics figure skating tickets

A photograph shows the logo of Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games 2026 during in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, on January 19, 2024. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Figure skating events run through virtually the entire Milan Cortina games, beginning on the morning of February 6 and continuing all the way up through the evening of February 21, when champion skaters will celebrate in the Exhibition Gala. What unites them is the sheer volume of skating talent coming to the Games, and of course the high price of admission to get in to one of the most in-demand events in the Olympics.

If you want to buy tickets for figure skating (or any other event for that matter), the only way to do it is to use the official Olympics ticketing portal, where you can create an account and select tickets by event. Be warned, though: It'll cost you. The cheapest ticket for any figure skating event right now is around 450 Euros, and tickets for the crowning Exhibition Gala start at 700 Euros. If you want to do it up right, though, you can still get great seats, and you can even add hospitality packages with extra features through On Location, the official hospitality partner of the games. You can also wait for the official ticket resale portal to launch, which should happen in December.

Who's skating in Milan Cortina?

Alysa Liu of the United States competes in the Women's Free Skating during the ISU World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on April 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Believe it or not, we still don't know the full lineup of skaters who will compete in figure skating at Milan Cortina, because many countries, including the United States, haven't yet chosen their teams. The figure skating will ramp up in the coming weeks and months, with the U.S. selecting its team during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships set to be held January 6-11, and other events like the European Championships coming January 14-18. As those events shape up, we'll have a better idea of the Olympics figure skating competitors . And lucky for you, you can catch hundreds of hours of figure skating action from these and other events in the coming months on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports' coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics begins February 6 and continues through February 22.