How to Buy Tickets & Attend the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Milan Cortina Olympics are just three months away, and you can still get a front row seat.

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games are just a few short months away, and people around the world are making their plans to travel to Italy for the festivities. Every Olympic Games is an event, but for so many fans, the culture and scenic beauty of the Italian Alps will make Milano Cortina 2026 a particularly attractive destination.

So, how can you be part of it all? We've discussed how to get tickets to your favorite Olympics events, but how about a front-row seat to the biggest event of them all, the Opening Ceremony? Let's take a closer look at how you can be right in the middle of the pageantry.

How to get tickets for the Milano Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony

Cortina D'Ampezzo, host city of the 2026 Winter Olympics, on April 29, 2024 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Photo: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The Opening Ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 games will take place February 6, 2026, beginning at 8:30 p.m. local time, in the Milan San Siro Olympic Stadium. Because of the gravity of the occasion, space is of course reserved for all Olympic athletes, as well as dignitaries from around the world, but general admission seating is also available if you're able to afford the tickets.

Right now, on the official Milano Cortina ticketing portal, seating for the Opening Ceremony is available starting at 700 Euros, with premium seating options running all the way up to 2,000 Euros. You can check out a seating map, as well as other price points, on the ticket website. Hospitality packages featuring unique experiences in addition to seating are also available through On Location, Milano Cortina's official hospitality partner. An official resale portal for Olympic tickets is set to go live sometime in December, so if you miss your first choice, you will have another shot at picking up tickets later this year.

About the Milano Cortina Opening Ceremony

San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. Photo: Blom UK via Getty Images

San Siro Stadium in Milan is a site with decades of sports history in its foundations, having served for years as a soccer stadium. Now it will be transformed into a place for Olympic glory, where athletes from around the world will convene to open the Games. We still don't know much about the actual content of the ceremony itself, but traditionally these events are showcases of the local culture through art, history, music, and dance, all capped off by the Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

And if you can't be there in person, don't worry. NBC and Peacock will have all of the coverage of the Opening Ceremony on February 6, led by TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie and NBC Sports commentator Terry Gannon, with contributions from Winter Games legend Shaun White.

The Olympics return to NBC and Peacock February 6.