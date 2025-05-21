Every Single Host of SNL Season 50 Is Featured on This Commemorative T-Shirt

Here's how to get your hands on this wearable memento from Saturday Night Live's milestone year.

You may not be able to literally own a piece of the Saturday Night Live Season 50, but you can wear a well-designed tribute to the milestone era thanks to a new commemorative t-shirt.

The black short-sleeved shirt created by The Shops at NBC Studio features all of SNL Season 50's show dates, Hosts, and Musical Guests from the anniversary season printed on the back, designed to look like a collection of tickets to the live show. It's kind of like if SNL had tour merch, except the performers change each week instead of the city.

How to buy the SNL50 Commemorative Tee

The SNL50 commemorative tee is available for pre-order now and ships on May 30, 2025.

The Shops at NBC Studio also sell a ton of unique SNL merch and memorabilia in their official store located in the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Center, as well as online at the NBC Store.

Made of ultra-soft breathable cotton, this classic black tee is the ultimate gift for the SNL fan in your life, even if that fan is yourself. You deserve it, and so do all of your friends! Imagine wearing it as you perform Domingo's version of "Espresso," or inappropriately pitch sushi. being. fed. through. a hole. in. the wall. to a panel of investors for the third time. Maybe they'd be a little less worried about your well being if it was clear you were inspired by your favorite sketch show? And if they still say no, report them to the cops, the cop cop coppity cops.

If you understood every SNL Season 50 reference above, it's official: You're a superfan, and you need to rep your expertise with this shirt.

In case you need a reminder of what names you'll find on the back of your new shirt, Season 50's Hosts and Musical Guests included:

Jean Smart & Jelly Roll

Nate Bargatze & Coldplay

Ariana Grande & Stevie Nicks

Michael Keaton & Billie Eilish

John Mulaney & Chappell Roan

Bill Burr & Mk.gee

Charli xcx

Paul Mescal & Shaboozey

Chris Rock & Gracie Abrams

Martin Short & Hozier

Dave Chappelle & GloRilla

Timothée Chalamet

Shane Gillis & Tate McCrae

Lady Gaga

Mikey Madison & Morgan Wallen

Jack Black & Elton John and Brandi Carlisle

Jon Hamm & Lizzo

Quinta Brunson & Benson Boone

Walton Goggins & Arcade Fire

Scarlett Johansson & Bad Bunny

SNL Season 50 is well worth remembering

Season 50 also featured guest appearances from an incomprehensible number of guest stars, as former cast members made brief yet memorable appearances. Andy Samberg played Doug Emhoff (and Beetlejuice) and delivered two incredible new Digital Shorts from The Lonely Island. Maya Rudolph played Kamala Harris, Cecily Strong returned as Jeanine Pirro, Mike Myers played both Elon Musk and himself, Pete Davidson came back for another musical, while Dana Carvey, David Spade, and Adam Sandler all showed up for various sketches.

Sure would be a shame for you to walk away from a season like that without a shirt like this to remember it by?

