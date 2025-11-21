How the Wicked Witch of the East Connects to Wicked: For Good

It ain't easy being the sister of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Of all the tragic journeys in Wicked: For Good (now playing in theaters!), Nessarose Thropp (Marissa Bode) has one of the saddest and the darkest, though her fate has always been sealed. In the story we know, the Wicked Witch of the East has a house fall on her during a tornado, and then her magic shoes are stolen by a little girl. Previously, that's the only image we really had of her, but Wicked gives Nessarose (and her sparkly shoes) a backstory that makes her death way more complicated.

As we learned in the first film, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) was the product of her mother Melena's (Courtney-Mae Briggs) affair with a mysterious salesman touting a green elixir. Elphaba's father, the governor of Munchkinland (Andy Nyman) wasn't aware of that, so he thought he could prevent his second daughter from being born green by making his wife eat "milk flowers" during pregnancy.

Instead, Melena died in childbirth, and Nessa was born without the ability to walk. The governor doted on Nessa and gave her everything she wanted but blamed Elphaba for everything bad that had ever happened or would ever happen. It did not exactly set Nessa or Elphie up for success.

How Marissa Bode's Nessarose became the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked: For Good

When Nessa went to Shiz University, she wasn't expecting Elphaba to attend with her or to embarrass her with her uncontrolled telekinetic powers. But she was absolutely thrilled when popular girl Glinda (Ariana Grande) encouraged "adorable Munchkin boy" Boq (Ethan Slater) to ask her out. Unfortunately, he only did that because he's in love with Glinda; when Nessa realized this, it broke her heart. Then, tragedy struck again when Elphaba was publicly declared the Wicked Witch, shocking her father into a fatal heart attack.

In Wicked: For Good, Nessa is the new Governor of Munchkinland, but she's a brutal ruler who has stripped the Munchkins of all their rights (like their ability to leave Munchkinland) in order to keep Boq by her side as her servant. She's not flying around on a broom, and there aren't banners labeling her as a Wicked Witch, but Nessa's wickedness is more sinister. She's controlling citizens out of her own bitterness and for her own benefit, and she doesn't seem to notice or care.

How Nessarose ends up crushed by a house in Wicked: For Good

Nessa is also pretty upset that Elphaba has magical powers but hasn't shared any of them with her. Elphie tries to make it up to her by enchanting her shoes. Now that Nessa can levitate out of her chair, Boq hopes his servitude is no longer needed so he can go confess his true feelings to Glinda.

Boq is, of course, mistaken. Nessa wasn't keeping him around because she needed help. She was keeping him around because she's obsessed with him and is used to getting whatever she wants. So when he says he's going to leave her, she gets angry and tries some of Elphie's magic for herself... but she mispronounces the words.

Her botched spell causes Boq's heart to shrink until he dies, and Elphaba does another spell to keep him alive without a heart, turning him into the Tin Man. But Boq is understandably angry about this, and he storms off.

Meanwhile, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), and Glinda have been trying to find a way to bring Elphaba out of hiding. Glinda suggests starting a rumor that Nessa is in danger, but Morrible decides to actually put Nessa in danger by summoning a tornado — the very same storm that brings Dorothy to Oz.

Nessa gets crushed as she's chasing after Boq in that storm, bringing her story to a devastating close and sending Elphaba into a fit of grief. Sure, Nessa wasn't a great person, but she was her sister, and Elphie has always believed Nessa's misfortunes were her fault. What's worse: The little murderous girl whose house fell on Nessa is now wearing Nessa's enchanted shoes on her way to see the Wizard, who is actually a tyrannical fraud. That would send anyone into a bit of a spiral.

Watch Nessa's tragic story play out in Wicked: For Good, now in theaters.