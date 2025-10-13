A Major Rule Change for The Voice Battles Totally Raises the Stakes

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

With the Blind Auditions over, The Voice teams have been set. Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé are each leading groups of incredible Artists, but they've got their eyes on who they want to steal. And they know the Battle rounds are on!

Unlike in previous seasons, when Coaches divided their own teams into pairs for the Battle rounds, this season, the Artists will be pairing themselves up, forming unexpected couplings for duets. The Coaches are still in charge of choosing the songs, though, creating a unique and interesting challenge: finding songs that work for both singers.

After each vocal Battle, the Coach must choose which Artist will advance to the next round of the competition, a.k.a the Knockouts, and who will go home. That is, unless they are saved or stolen. This season during the Battles, each Coach has one Steal and one Save. By the end of the Battle round, each Coach will have six Artists on their team.

The Battle rounds are so different from the Blind Auditions on The Voice

Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

"The part I love about the duets", Coach Snoop Dogg explained as the Battle rounds got underway, is "the sisterhood, brotherhood, companionship." However, he noted, "At the same time, you see certain elements of 'Wait a minute, this is a Battle!'" He also expressed how excited he was to keep deserving Artists around even if they didn't win their Battle. "Thank you gangster Holy Ghost that one Steal and one Save is upon each Coach," he said.

Horan pointed out that the Artists should always be working to improve, saying, "You get to see what people have done since the Blind Auditions. Whether they’ve stepped up or not." Bublé agreed, adding, "I wanna be blown away by the Artists that execute some of the notes I’ve given."

McEntire put it simply and honestly: "There’s gonna be a lot of talented people that have to go home. Cream’s rising to the top."

Who are the Battle Advisors for The Voice Season 28?

Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

So much of the fun of the Battle rounds comes from the Battle Advisors, mega-stars who assist the Coaches in helping the Artists develop their performances. Last season, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo joined Coach Michael Bublé, Coach Adam Levine enlisted Kate Hudson, first-time Coach Kelsea Ballerini got Little Big Town, and Coach John Legend's Battle Advisor was Coco Jones.

For Season 28, another batch of exciting celebrities is in the house. Coach Snoop's Battle Advisor is "Good as Hell" hit-maker Lizzo, new to The Voice family. Kelsea Ballerini is back as Battle Advisor to Team Bublé, so #Bublerini returns. Former The Voice Coach Nick Jonas joins Team Reba, basically a two-for-one special in terms of Coaches. Finally, best-selling singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi advises Team Niall; this is Capaldi's first time on the show, but he seems right at home.

