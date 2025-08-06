The NFL has a new virtual system for checking first downs without the aid of chains.

How the NFL Will Measure First Downs in the 2025 Season: Everything to Know

Fans tuning into the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game late last month may have noticed something a little different, and it wasn't just that they were watching the only game of the year to be held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame site in Canton, Ohio.

Every year, the NFL tweaks its rules and procedures in an effort to make the game better and more efficient, and this year the league has adopted a technology that phases out one of the oldest hallmarks of a football game: the first-down measuring chains. That's right, the league is now measuring first downs virtually, using a technology that's been around in sports for years. Let's take a closer look.

How will the NFL measure first downs in 2025?

Terry McAulay makes a call during first quarter actin between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game on August 20, 2016 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

As the league first announced back in April, 2025 marks the first full season that the NFL will partner with Sony in the use of the electronics giant's "Hawk-Eye" high-definition camera technology to measure the distance between the ball and the line to gain each time the officiating crew calls for a first down measurement.

Traditionally, whenever a measurement is called for in football, the official places the ball on the yard line where it was spotted at the end of the play, then the chain crew brings out the 10-yard first down chain and measures the ball's relation to the first down marker. You've seen it hundreds of times in game after game, but this season in the NFL, it's officially the old way of doing things.

Sony's Hawk-Eye tech, already in use to measure ball position in sports like tennis, uses multiple 8K cameras to pinpoint the exact position of the ball in relation to the virtual first down line, giving officials measurement results in seconds without the use of the chains. It's a way for the league to streamline games for TV audiences, taking out those minutes where the chain crew moves out onto the field, then back to the sidelines.

Now, it's important to note that, while it will change the measurement of first downs, the Hawk-Eye tech will not measure every ball position at every moment. It will still be up to the officials to follow the ball's position at any given time, and measurements will be taken based on where the officiating team spots the ball at the end of the play. The chain crew will also still be present in a supporting capacity, though they won't actively be taking measurements in most cases.

When does the NFL return?

Amani Oruwariye #27 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with DeMarvion Overshown #13 and Israel Mukuamu #24 after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on September 26, 2024. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFL preseason kicks off this weekend with games Thursday throughSunday, and will continue throughout August.

The NFL returns with regular season action September 4, live on NBC and streaming on Peacock, when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys in a special Thursday night edition of Sunday Night Football. The SNF action returns to its usual season-long Sunday night slot on September 7 when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills.

