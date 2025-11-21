How the Cowardly Lion Connects to Wicked: For Good

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

What's the story behind the Cowardly Lion voiced by Colman Domingo in Wicked: For Good?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wicked: For Good!

As Wicked: For Good flies into theaters on November 21, audiences will likely recognize many connections that tie directly to the source text at the heart of the story, author L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Director Jon M. Chu's films — Wicked and Wicked: For Good — are expanded adaptations of the Wicked Broadway musical, which itself was inspired by author Gregory Maguire's novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. That novel, essentially, is a remix of Baum's classic children's book.

Complicated? A little, but if you're a fan of Baum's Land of Oz, then it's pretty easy to see how everything threads right back to his timeless creation.

In Wicked: For Good, that's especially clear when Dorothy Gale (Bethany Weaver) lands in Oz via tornado. While there, she collects allies who have some pretty personal beefs with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West, including Boq/Tin Man (Ethan Slater) and the Cowardly Lion (voiced by Colman Domingo).

Find out below how the lion's lineage gets revealed in Wicked: For Good.

Who is the Cowardly Lion in Baum's book? The Cowardly Lion first appears in the 1900 book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. He encounters Dorothy as she's traveling to the Emerald City and tries to bite her dog, Toto. When she reprimands him, the lion admits he's a coward and asks to join her so he can ask the Wizard of Oz for courage and actually be the King of the Beasts.

The Emerald City in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu Photo: Universal Pictures

Who is the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good? In Wicked: For Good, the Lion who shows up in the forest to expose Elphaba's past to the other escaping animals is the grown-up cub from 2024's Wicked. In that film, after Professor Dillamond (voiced by Peter Dinklage) is let go from his position at Shiz University, Professor Nikidik (Colin Michael Carmichael) takes over the class and introduces the students to animal cages, which are meant to discourage creatures from ever learning to speak. Elphaba is appalled, and with the help of Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), they free the cub from his cage and release him into the forest. The Lion was terrified of being left alone in the forest and grew up fearful, and he blames Elphaba for this. When they cross paths again in the forest near the animal escape tunnel under the Yellow Brick Road, he tells his animal kin that Elphaba was the one who used the spell that forcefully gave the monkey guards their wings, implying she did it with malice. The animals are then distrustful of Elphaba and continue their plan to escape Oz. The Lion is then recruited by an angry Boq to join him and Dorothy to retrieve Elphaba's broom for the Wizard of Oz, and get rid of the Wicked Witch of the West once and for all.