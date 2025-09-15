How the AGT Season 20 Live Semifinals Work This Week: A Guide

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

With the Finals just a week away, the competition has never been tighter on America's Got Talent Season 20. On Tuesday, September 16 at 8/7c, Live on NBC, Acts ranging from singers to dancers to magicians will compete for your votes and a chance at a million-dollar prize and the opportunity of a lifetime. It could literally make their dreams come true.

How many Semifinalists are there?

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Semifinalists are all of the Quarterfinalists who placed in the Top 3 after their performances. Live Golden Buzzer winners went straight to the finals. There are 11 Semifinalists, and they are:

RELATED: Terry Crews Announces Why Howie Mandel Wasn't on AGT and When He'll Be Back

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 15 “Quarter-Finals Results”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How does the Semifinal Golden Buzzer work?

Instead of a Wild Card or Instant Save this season, AGT is throwing in a surprise element with the Live Semifinal Golden Buzzer, which will send one Act straight to the Final instead of subjecting them to the vote. Since we haven't seen it before, we don't know if all of the Judges, Terry, or just one person will be able to press it, but it will definitely make the night exciting, so be sure to tune in!

How do I vote in the AGT Semifinals?

Go to NBC.com/AGTVote on your browser, or download either the AGT App or the NBC App to your phone. Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, when the Live Show starts, and ends at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning. You can vote up to ten times.

How many Semifinalists move on to the Finals?

The Top 5 Acts who receive America's Vote will move on to the Final. This means six will be eliminated. They'll be joined by the four Quarterfinal Golden Buzzers to round out the Top 10.

Terry Crews appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 "Quarter-Finals 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC;

RELATED: You Won't Believe What's Happened to the Mayyas Since They Won AGT

When will we know the results of the Semifinals?

On Wednesday, September 17, NBC will air a live one-hour results show at 8/7c where the Semifinalists moving on to the Finals will be revealed.

When are the 2025 AGT Finals?

On Tuesday, September 23, the Finalist Acts show off their talents one last time. Voting opens at 6 p.m. ET. On the Wednesday, September 24 Finale we find out who takes home the $1 million grand prize and the title of winner of America's Got Talent Season 20!