The Crazy Way Terry Crews Burned 7,000 Calories in 1 Day: "Something's Wrong!"

This is simultaneously shocking and not surprising at all from the AGT Host.

Wait, Terry Crews did what?

During Crews' August 13 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the longtime America's Got Talent Host told an unbelievable story of him somehow burning 7,000 calories in a day — and no, that's not a typo. The former football player has always kept his body in impressive shape throughout his career, but that specific calorie loss made him stop in his tracks.

"I wear these wearables and they tell how much energy you're expending and the whole thing," Crews explained to guest host Nicole Byer.

"And let me tell you, after one episode [of filming America's Got Talent], this is crazy, in a day, I burned 7,000 calories," Crews revealed.

"That's wild," said a stunned Byer as the audience gasped.

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions".

"I was like, 'Something's wrong!'" he recalled. "Maybe I had my hand near a heater or something."

Thankfully, Crews has a theory as to why his wearable tracked so many calories being burnt — and it's the sweetest thing.

"Because what happens is the energy of people, the energy of talking and being with people, and then going out live and dancing, and seeing the Acts, and jumping around the whole theater, and I come home, and I'm done — I'm just tired. And I saw 7,000 calories. That's nuts," he explained.

The star isn't wrong — there aren't many Acts that don't make him jump up and down from the side of the AGT stage as they perform. It's why he loves the job so much. "It's the most satisfying, most wonderful show and job in the world," Crews told Byer.

Terry Crews on his AGT role: "I'm their counselor"

Terry Crews and Learnmore Janasi on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 14. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In a May 2025 interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin, it was clear to fans that Crews takes his role as AGT Host very seriously and considers himself a mentor to many of the Acts that perform.

"First of all, [the Acts] have nothing but nerves, and it's my job to set the stage and calm them down and let them know, 'This is what you've been preparing for your whole life — this is the moment,'" Crews said. "But also, it's when things go wrong. When things don't happen the way they want it to, I'm their counselor, you know? I'm the guy that's like, 'Hey, welcome to the biz,' because it's happened to all of us. All of us at one time or another have been rejected."

Fans can watch Crews work his hosting magic live when AGT's Live Shows return on Tuesday, August 19. Check out the full remaining summer AGT schedule here.