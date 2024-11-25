How Tall Is Snoop Dogg vs. Simone Biles? See Their Height Difference

After meeting at the Summer Paris Olympics, Simone Biles is joining forces again with Snoop Dogg as his Playoff Advisor on The Voice.

Snoop Dogg continues to march to the beat of his own drum Monday (November 25) as Season 26 of The Voice enters its second night of Playoff performances.

Rather than recruit another musical artist to serve as a Playoff Advisor during the penultimate stage of the competition, Snoop's bringing in Olympic gymnast and multi-gold-winning medalist Simone Biles "because the things that she went through, goes through, and how she has to prepare herself, this is what these artists are actually experiencing," the Coach explained.

"I'm a huge music fan. I love The Voice," added Biles. "I know the hard work and dedication that it takes when you're an amateur and then you decide to go professional. You just have to make sure that they believe in themselves."

The connection between the two isn't as strange as you might think, considering the fact that Snoop was a special NBC correspondent at the Olympic Games in Paris over the summer. And if you happened to see them sitting together for the women’s track and field events, you may have noticed a significant height difference between the rapper and athlete.

To wit, we must answer the age-old question of...

What is the height difference between Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles? Snoop Dogg's height clocks in at 6 feet 4 inches. Biles, on the other hand, is nearly two feet shorter at 4 feet, 8 inches.

Snoop Dogg's Coach journey on The Voice Season 26

“My strategy was to look, listen and learn,” Snoop Dogg said about learning the Coach ropes for his inaugural season on The Voice. “First of all, I'm glad they didn't make me go first [during the Blind Auditions]. They made me go, like, second or third, so I was able to watch the other Coaches and see some of the things that they did. And then once I understood that, I could add some Snoop-ism to the situation, as far as my conversation and my lingo, to the Artist to try to get them to come home.”

