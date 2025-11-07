New sitcom Stumble playfully pokes fun at the height of junior college cheer coach Tammy Istiny. Find out how tall the actress is.

How Tall Is Kristin Chenoweth? What the Stumble Actress Has Said About Her Height

Kristin Chenoweth's latest character has a big personality packed into a small size.

The actress has a recurring guest star role on NBC's new sitcom Stumble, where she plays Tammy Istiny, the assistant cheer coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, who's suddenly promoted to head coach after her boss Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) loses her job when a video goes viral of her partying and drinking with her students.

Istiny's height is the subject of several comedic moments in the premiere of Stumble, a mockumentary sitcom. First, when Istiny is being interviewed by the faux documentary cameras, the cameraman mispronounces her name as “Coach Is-Tiny.”

Then, only the top half of her head is seen on a video screen as she's being interviewed because she's not tall enough for the camera stand. The cameraman asks her to “step up so we can see you” onto a crate. Later on in the episode, the school's dean tells Coach Istany that her image is up on the Jumbotron, but again, the bottom part of her face is cut off because it didn't reach the camera's view.

Just how tall is Chenoweth in real life? Keep reading to find out.

Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth) appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

How tall is Kristin Chenoweth? Chenoweth is 4'11''. “I’m famous for the lack of height that I have," the actress told Parade for a 2014 story. "I’m 4’11. The advantages are that I can weave in and out of a crowd and no one knows I’m there, the disadvantages are that I can weave in and out of a crowd and be knocked over, I can get sucker punched by somebody’s elbow on the streets of New York and they don’t even know it, I can get sliced by an umbrella. Trying to unload the dishwasher is like a monkey in a jungle, I climb, climb, climb. I am never going to be taller than any date, that’s a plus. I struggle where I buy my clothes, Gap Kids, but then they’re cheaper. So there always is a silver lining!”

Chenoweth has real-life cheer experience, having been a cheerleader at her high school in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The actress originated the role of Glinda in the Wicked musical on Broadway and can currently be seen on The Great White Way in the new musical, The Queen of Versailles.

To catch her on TV, tune into Stumble, airing Friday nights at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and streaming on Peacock the next day.