Kenan Thompson Says Reba McEntire Loved His Impression in SNL's "Two Worlds Collide"

SNL's most veteran cast member recalled how "great" the country star was after he played her in a Digital Short.

If you see Reba McEntire and think of Kenan Thompson (or vice versa), it's probably because of one wild Saturday Night Live Digital Short from 2009.

"Two Worlds Collide ft. Reba McEntire" aired on November 21, 2009 during an episode hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and it did not feature Reba McEntire at all. Instead, it was Kenan Thompson in a red wig, singing about finally collaborating with "Comedy Prince" Andy Samberg. Their musical collab becomes a love story, of sorts, though their parents don't approve. He's a city boy and she's a country girl, you see.

Thompson joined the September 23 episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast to revisit the video and explain its origins. As it turns out, the idea didn't start as a short.

The Lonely Island’s “Two Worlds Collide” was based on a scrapped sketch

Thompson started writing the sketch with writer Emily Spivey the week before, when January Jones hosted.

"I had tried the Reba thing as a straight up sketch, like a commercial parody," he explained. "Because I saw her do, like, the American Eagle ad, or something to try to protect American bald eagles...That was kind of how it went, because that didn't make sense at all, because I didn't explain why I was pretending to be Reba."

Spivey sent in a voice note with her memories of the sketch.

"I remember sitting with Kenan and we were just goofing around, and he was doing his impression of Reba McEntire, which was basically just him going 'I'm Reba!' and making this persnickety kind of face, and I was dying. We were both dying laughing, and I said, 'What if we wrote a sketch where you played Reba McEntire just in like a red wig, and all you basically say is, 'I'm Reba,' and then make that face?'"

The idea was that McEntire would be doing a commercial for Fiddle Faddle, a butter toffee popcorn, "nobody on set acknowledges the fact that Reba is a handsome young Black man in a red wig," Spivey said.

While the sketch made it to the table read, it didn't get chosen for the show, but it certainly made an impression. Thompson thought it was Samberg who approached them to turn the idea into a Digital Short, though Spivey remembered it being Jorma Taccone. Either way, they were "freaking thrilled," she said.

Instead of a commercial parody, the short became an homage to what Akiva Schaffer called "a genre that they don't do anymore" where "people from different genres of music collab."

"The feeling of like, 'Here it is everybody, it's Aerosmith and Run DM...You've been waiting for this," Schaffer explained. "You didn't think it was possible that these two titans...these two icons together, in a Bonnie and Clyde situation, are creating music that's just going to blow up not just the rock charts, but the pop charts..."

As the short continues, it's revealed that Andy and Reba fell in love, and that "Reba" is actually a homeless man who found a wig in a dumpster. He actually does a relatively good Reba impression, for a guy who's nothing like Reba at all, and McEntire herself was a fan.

Actor Kenan Thompson and singer Reba McEntire attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reba McEntire and Kenan Thompson teamed up at the CMT Awards months later

"Maybe my favorite thing about it is that Reba loved it," said Seth Meyers. "Kenan then dressed as Reba and appeared on stage with Reba at the Country Music Awards."

In fact, Thompson and McEntire wore the exact same dress as they presented an award together on stage at the 2010 ceremony, more than six months after the short aired.

"She was great," Thompson said of his CMA experience. "She was arm-in-arm with me. She was showing me around backstage to, like, very conservative-type people. One of the country singer dudes, he was like 6'9" or something like that, he was like, 'Oh, that's pretty funny. Look at that. What are you guys up to? You doing something funny?"

"She was so cool about it," he confirmed. "It echoed pretty strong because it was just the craziest thing ever. I remember Ariana Grande, when I first really spent time with her, was like 'I Love that Reba sketch.'"

Not only did McEntire and Grande love it, but the short also got a lot of love from Lorne Michaels.

"The love I got from Lorne for the whole thing was, I think, the most of any short we ever did," Schaffer remembered. "Like, at the afterparty, coming up and being like, 'That one.'"

"I think we all know Lorne loves himself some Kenan," Meyers said. "So I think for Lorne it was two worlds collide. LIke, it wasn't Andy and Reba, but it was a Digital Short and Kenan.

"It's the power of Kenan," added Samberg. "I think it's the only time that you are fully front and center in one of our shorts in that way, and your power is great."

"It wouldn't be nothing if you guys didn't pick it up off the floor," Thompson said.

